The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The Kanawha County Commission and Putnam County Solid Waste Authority are among 14 applicants selected to receive the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Covered Electronic Devices recycling grants.

In total, the WVDEP has approved $101,100 in grant funding through the CED program. The Kanawha County Commission will receive $8,000 to fund contractor fees and advertising for up to six CED collection events. The Putnam County Solid Waste Authority will also receive $8,000 toward funding contractor fees and advertising to hold a CED collection event.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.