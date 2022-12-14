CHARLESTON — The Kanawha County Commission and Putnam County Solid Waste Authority are among 14 applicants selected to receive the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Covered Electronic Devices recycling grants.
In total, the WVDEP has approved $101,100 in grant funding through the CED program. The Kanawha County Commission will receive $8,000 to fund contractor fees and advertising for up to six CED collection events. The Putnam County Solid Waste Authority will also receive $8,000 toward funding contractor fees and advertising to hold a CED collection event.
Established in 2008 under the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (or REAP) program, the CED program requires manufacturers to register their brands with the state.
The fees collected allow counties and municipalities to apply for CED recycling grants to conduct electronic device collection events and support ongoing collection programs.
The CED program:
Ensures CED manufacturers update their registration status annually
Determines whether manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products
Awards recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling and other programs that divert CEDs from entering the waste stream.
A list of the CED brands that have approved take-back programs to consumers is available in the West Virginia Materials Recycling Directory.
