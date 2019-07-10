0710_Wildcats_01_70776.jpg

Courtesy of Julie Bowles The Kanawha River Wildcats are the 2019 West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League (WVICL) team representing Putnam and Kanawha counties.

WVICL, now in its second year, is a member of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, which began in 2009 with its goal being to enrich the lives of teens by building strong minds, bodies, character and communities through cycling.

The league is open to all student athletes grades 6-12, whether enrolled in public school, private school, homeschooled or other.

The league lists five core principles on its website, https://westvirginiamtb.org:

Equality

All student-athletes are treated equally. Team scores are a combination points scored by both boys and girls.

Inclusiveness

All student-athletes participate 100% of the time. No one is "benched" and everyone is encouraged to try racing, irrespective of how fast - or slow - they may be.

Strong Body

NICA emphasizes wellness through lifestyle, nutrition and exercise.

Improving physical fitness and overall wellness are at the center of NICA's training and education.

Strong Mind

NICA student-athletes are students first. The program encourages academic excellence.

Strong Character

All student-athletes are expected to work hard, respect others and give back to their communities. The programs encourage and provide opportunities for trail stewardship, bicycle advocacy and mentoring.

There will be five mountain bike races across the state this year with the first race, The Little Creek Classic, taking place at Little Creek Park in South Charleston on Sunday, Sept. 1. Other races are planned for Canaan Valley Resort State Park, Big Bear Lake Camplands, North Bend State Park and Stonewall Jackson State Park.

For more information, contact mia@westvirginiamtb.org. Follow #kanawhariverwildcats #WVICL, or visit https://westvirginiamtb.org.

