The Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring an American history essay contest for students in grade five through eight, and a Christopher Columbus essay contest for students in grades nine through 12 in public, private or parochial schools.
Students who are home schooled are also eligible to enter. These contests are conducted without regard to race, religion, sex, or national origin.
The 2019-2020 topic for the American History essay contest is: “The Voyage of the Mayflower.”
2020 marks the 400th Anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony. Imagine you are one of the passengers of the Mayflower. Knowing what materials were available in 1620, what would you have packed to prepare for the trip and starting a new life in the wilderness? After experiencing more than two months at sea then finally landing at Plymouth Colony on Nov. 9, 1620, do you think you would have made different choices and why?”
Essays should be between 300 and 1,000 words depending on grade level. Each student participant receives a certificate of participation from the chapter. Chapter winners receive a monetary award, a bronze medal and certificate. State winners receive certificates, silver medals, and a monetary award. National winners receive special certificates, medals, and a monetary award.
The 2019-2020 topic for the Christopher Columbus Contest is: “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Expedition to the Americas.”
Christopher Columbus’s first expedition set off in August 1492. He and his men explored the Caribbean for five months after arriving there in 1492. Imagine you are a sailor who accompanied Christopher Columbus on this voyage and now you have returned to Spain. Describe your impression of Christopher Columbus and perception of the purpose of the expedition. Talk about your experience on the voyage, detailing the places and people that you encountered, and what you see as the significance of the discoveries made.” Essays should be between 800 and 1,200 words long.
The Chapter winner in the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest will receive a certificate and monetary award from the sponsoring chapter. One Christopher Columbus essay is selected as the state winner and is presented with a state winner certificate plus a monetary award. Division winners receive a division winner certificate and a book. First-, second- and third-place national winners are selected after judging by the National Italian American Foundation. To qualify for first place, the winner must be able to go to Washington, D.C., in October 2020 to read his or her winning essay at the Christopher Columbus Celebration. The first-place national winner receives $1,200 from the NIAF in addition to paid lodging and transportation to Washington, D.C., for the winner and one parent or guardian. The second-place national winner receives $500, and the third-place national winner receives $300.
“In past years, the Kanawha Valley Chapter has sponsored several national winners in these contests,” Shirley M. Gilkeson, past vice president general of the NSDAR and public relations chair of the Kanawha Valley Chapter said in a news release. “We urge schools and parents to encourage students to participate. Essays are judged for historical accuracy, adherence to the topic, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness. Each essay must adhere to required word length, must have a cover page, and meet the required deadline.”
For further information, forms, suggested resources and deadlines for entries, email American History Chapter Co-Chairmen: Dr. Claudia Duncan at pairodocsduncan@gmail.com or Janet Leslie at jsnleslie@gmail.com.