Winfield’s Rachael Withrow
Winfield’s Rachael Withrow runs in the lead during the girls 3,200-meter run, which she won, at the regional track meet. Winfield won the 2021-22 SSAC’s Class AA Champions Cup for overall athletic excellence.

 Chris Dorst | HD Media

Three Kanawha Valley schools took top honors in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s 2021-22 Champions Cup for overall athletic excellence.

All three winners were girls programs — George Washington in Class AAA, Winfield in Class AA and Charleston Catholic in Class A.

