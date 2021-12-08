The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kathie Hess Crouse

Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, surrounded by her family, takes the oath of office on Dec. 2 to serve as delegate for the state’s 13th House District.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kathie Hess Crouse became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates on Dec. 2.

House Clerk Stephen Harrison administered the oath of office as Hess Crouse stood with her husband Marc, her parents, Linda and Roger, daughter Willow and two of her sons, Patrick and Chase.

Hess Crouse, a Republican from Buffalo, will represent the 13th District to complete the unexpired term of former Del. Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam. The district currently includes parts of Putnam, Mason and Jackson counties.

Hess Crouse is a Charleston native who graduated from West Virginia State University with an associate’s degree in science and a bachelor’s degree in biology. She spent time as an analytical technician at Dow Chemical as well as a microbiologist and mycologist for the West Virginia Office of Laboratory Services. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Putnam County and stays active with the West Virginia Home Educators Association along with the Charleston High School All Class Reunion committee.

Hess Crouse thanked the many friends and family members who joined her in the House Chamber as she took the oath and asked for prayers for her family as they embark on this new chapter in their lives.

