Within only one week of its recent publication, “Katie’s Story: Let God’s Light Shine in Me” was the No. 1 ranked book in the Christian Inspirational category on Amazon.
For its author, Winfield resident Sarah Cobb, the book’s success hinges more on the good it accomplishes than any popularity it enjoys.
“It has been very humbling and exciting to hear people share how ‘Katie’s Story’ has impacted their lives,” Cobb expresses. “Ultimately, when I release all of my kids into the world, I want them to influence people for good and for God with their lives.”
She adds, “To see Katie continue to influence people even beyond her death is a source of great joy for me.”
Cobb, who lost her teenage daughter to cancer in October 2017, wants readers to look beyond the sadness of Katie’s untimely death to the joy and power of her life.
“I hope that people who read ‘Katie’s Story’ will see it as more than a story of tragedy or sadness,” she states. “I don’t want anyone to miss the beauty, the hope, and the light that is found in Katie’s life.”
Katie’s life began in 2003 and ended a short 14 years later after a one-year battle with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Both Katie and her mom filled journal after journal with their thoughts and prayers as they processed their individual emotional and spiritual journeys. The two of them discussed writing a devotional book together.
“Writing a book was an idea I presented to her as she spent more and more time journaling and writing down what she felt God was teaching her,” Cobb remembers. “I suggested we compile some of our journals and ideas, but Katie’s cancer worsened before we were ever able to do that.”
Following her daughter’s death, this grieving nurse practitioner and mother of five kept writing. She desperately wanted to remember everything about Katie, so she penned stories about her.
Those stories laid the foundation for “Katie’s Story.” Once Cobb added Katie’s own journals to the manuscript, the work was complete.
“This book is written by both Katie and me,” Cobb states. “It is the story of her life and the story of her faith.”
“Katie’s Story” alternates between two narrators’ voices, Sarah’s and Katie’s.
“Instead of just knowing about Katie, you will come to really know Katie through her own words,” Cobb explains. “You will read from the pages of her journals as you walk through her difficult journey, and you will witness a relationship with God that brings hope. Ultimately, the purpose of Katie’s Story is to point to Jesus and to help readers take a step in their own faith.”
Faith plays an important role in the Cobb family. Sarah’s husband is a pastor at River Ridge Church in Hurricane, and she is an active leader in women’s ministry.
Writing “Katie’s Story” was very much a spiritual experience for Cobb.
“When I was almost finished writing the book, I began having doubts,” she admits. “I wondered if this book would matter to anyone except me. Was writing it the right thing to do? What would people think or do with it? But it was easier to let go of those doubts when God reminded me that this was really His project. I am just a participant.”
“Participant” is not the term most people who know her would use to describe this very active woman. Cobb, who writes, blogs, and speaks, in addition to her other roles, has utilized writing as a tool for healing in the almost-three years since her daughter’s death.
“I keep journals for my kids and I write a lot during my own quiet times,” she says. “We started a blog (www.courageouskatie.weebly.com) shortly after Katie’s diagnosis in October 2016. Now I blog at www.sarahjcobb.com. Writing is just such an outlet for me.”
“Katie’s Story” took about 18 months to compile, plus a few more months for the design and publication process. Release of the book and its immediate popularity on Amazon have set off a flurry of activity for Cobb. She will be signing copies of “Katie’s Story” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Roy Kuhl Sports in Winfield. T-shirts bearing #letGodslightshineinme will be available for purchase at Roy Kuhl Sports and on www.sarahjcobb.com.
She has another project in the works as well, a booklet that will accompany “Katie’s Story,” complete with a guided journal and discussion questions.
Even throughout this busy time, Cobb’s faith and her writing have remained instruments of her healing.
“The process of writing, especially in writing ‘Katie’s Story,’ is both challenging and healing. It would be an understatement to say that Katie’s Story contains my blood, sweat, and tears. To write this book I spent hours poring over Katie’s journals and other writings. Some days I tucked myself away to write, but would ultimately only sit on my bedroom floor and cry as I read Katie’s many journals.”
She continues, “I learned a lot about myself through facing my grief, and this book is full of real struggles and raw emotions.”
Cobb is grateful for the support her community has repeatedly shown over the past four emotional years.
“During Katie’s battle with cancer, we received so much support from the community of Winfield and from all of Putnam County,” she recalls. “Many of the schools in the county had days when students and faculty wore purple shirts to support her. The Hurricane-Winfield high school basketball games were played in her honor. Donations were given to our family to help with expenses. Funds were raised and prayers were prayed by organizations, churches, and individuals throughout Putnam County.”
In 2017 the Strike Out Cancer youth baseball/softball tournament was held as a fundraiser for Katie. It became an annual event to raise money for cancer-fighting organizations. This fall, the tradition will continue when the Strike Out Cancer Katie Cobb Tournament is held on Oct. 10-11 at Winfield and Valley Park Little League fields.
Undoubtedly, many in the community will continue their support by reading Cobb’s first book.
Cobb is hopeful that the painful — but beautiful — truths she shares in “Katie’s Story” will inspire her neighbors. That the life Katie lived will continue to influence people for good and for God.
“Although ‘Katie’s Story’ is full of pain, doubt, and fear, it is also full of joy, hope, and faith. And lots of light,” she said.
“Katie’s Story: Let God’s Light Shine in Me” can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or 35th Star Publishing. Check out Sarah’s blog at www.sarahjcobb.com, follow Cobb on Facebook at sarah.j.cobb.9 or Instagram at @sarahjcobb7, or listen to her on MountainMovers Podcast at https://mountainmovers.podbean.com.