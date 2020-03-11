ASHLAND — King’s Daughters Health System focuses on providing outstanding primary care and specialty services throughout its region, allowing patients to enjoy convenient access to healthcare services. Highlights of our past year include:
Medical Home recognition
In 2020, many of King’s Daughters primary care practices were recognized as Patient-Centered Medical Homes by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. This concept puts patients at the forefront of healthcare, supporting better relationships between patients and their care teams. To achieve the designation, practices must demonstrate a commitment to quality improvement within the practice and a patient-centered approach to care.
“PCMH recognition raises the bar in defining high quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said Lisa Ashley, King’s Daughters primary care team leader. “This achievement is at the very heart of our mission and vision.”
Practices achieving the PCMH designation were:
- King’s Daughters Family Care Centers in Burlington, Catlettsburg, Cedar Knoll, Flatwoods, Grayson, Ironton, Jackson (OH), Olive Hill and Portsmouth, Prestonsburg, Sandy Hook and Wheelersburg
- King’s Daughters primary care practices: Central Avenue Primary Care, Detherage Family Care, Flatwoods Medical Specialties, Portsmouth Family Medicine and KDMS Gynecology.
Welcome heart specialists
King’s Daughters recently welcomed two heart specialists to its team:
- Sandeep Krishnan, M.D., has joined King’s Daughters as director of the Structural Heart and Heart Failure programs. Krishnan earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, Missouri, and completed internal medicine residency at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga.
- His cardiovascular diseases fellowship was completed at Cedars Sinai Heart Institute in Los Angeles, Calif. Krishnan served as chief fellow in interventional cardiology, complex coronary and structural heart disease at the University of Washington, Seattle. Structural heart specialists treat conditions arising from abnormalities in the heart’s valves, walls or muscle. Krishnan is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine, with subspecialty certifications in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular diseases.
- Gary Roberts, D.O., has joined the cardiology team providing care to patients at King’s Daughters Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mountain Road. Roberts has more than 20 years of cardiology experience and most recently worked at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Lewisburg, W.Va. Roberts is board certified in internal medicine with subspecialty certification in cardiovascular diseases.
Understanding health risk
In its ongoing efforts to help people be more aware of their health risks, King’s Daughters is now offering free online Health Risk Assessments at KingsDaughtersHealth.com/HRA. Risk assessments are available for heart disease, vascular disease and breast cancer, with new tools added regularly.
The health risk assessments are free and easy to complete. Participants receive a confidential report of their risks, which they can download and print to share with their primary care providers.
Making the campus easier to navigate
The team at King’s Daughters recognizes that finding ones way around any hospital campus can be perplexing. So, in 2019, we began a project to more clearly identify entrances and parking areas, using color coding to create a common language for wayfinding. As part of this, the former heart and vascular center was renamed the “Parkview Patient Tower” to better reflect the broad range of services provided in that building.
Red for a reason
Last year, King’s Daughters was able to donate 25 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local first-responders, schools and community agencies with the proceeds from the sale of its Heart Month shirt in February. Proceeds from this year’s sale will be used toward the same purposes.