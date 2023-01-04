CHARLESTON — Keller Williams Realty has a new Charleston branch on Bridge Road.
While Keller Williams Realty, founded in 1983 in Austin, Texas, celebrates its 40th anniversary, locally this will be the first year in the Charleston-Huntington area.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
CHARLESTON — Keller Williams Realty has a new Charleston branch on Bridge Road.
While Keller Williams Realty, founded in 1983 in Austin, Texas, celebrates its 40th anniversary, locally this will be the first year in the Charleston-Huntington area.
Louise and Bill Goode opened a KW office in Teays Valley at the beginning of 2022. As that branch prospered, the need for a Charleston location became necessary, according to a news release. Agent Teri Rugeley located vacant space at the Shops on Bridge Road, next to Geraniums and Eggplant.
The two local Keller Williams Realty branches now have 17 agents. For the Year 2022, Keller Williams ranks 15th out of 70 real estate firms in transaction volume within the Kanawha Board of Realtors service area, according to the release.
Louise Goode appreciates how agent-centric the Keller Williams structure is, putting the agents first and supporting agents as independent entrepreneurs.
The values and beliefs are really put into practice. One example that convinced Louise and Bill to bring the KW opportunity to the area was the fact the founder, Gary Keller, brought flood relief resources to Greenbrier County after the 2016 flood. At that time there were no KW agents here, but the KW agents around the world sent $2.5 million and volunteers, according to the release.
Reach Keller Williams Realty of Teays Valley and Charleston at 304-346-9650; 304-541-7640; or bgoode@kw.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.