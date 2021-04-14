The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kelsey Lawson of Hurricane was crowned the 2021 Miss West Virginia Elementary America 1st Grade Queen on Feb. 20 in Hurricane, West Virginia. She was crowned by Olivia Sinnett, Miss Elementary America 4th Grade Queen and the 2020 Miss West Virginia Elementary First Grade Queen, Karmen Rothgeb.

 Submitted photo

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School and Collegiate America Pageant was held in Hurricane on Feb. 20 at the Valley Park Conference Center. Thirty-four participants from around the state competed for state titles.

Locally, Kelsey Lawson competed and won the title of Miss West Virginia Elementary Kindergarten and is now preparing to compete on the national state in Little Rock, Arkansas, this summer.

Kelsey is the 5-year-old daughter of Tiffany LeMasters of Hurricane, and Wes Lawson of Morgantown, West Virginia.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a sponsor for Kelsey can contact Delyssa Edwards, executive pageant director, at 304-593-8998. An online auction event on Facebook to support the state titleholders began April 5.

