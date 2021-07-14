The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, June 28. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
Kimberly W. Riddle has been sworn in as president of Putnam Rotary for the coming year by assistant district governor Cindy Farley and outgoing club president Brandon Porter.
“It’s been a tough year,” Porter told club members. “We’ve been through a pandemic, and we have changed our meeting schedules.”
Porter came into his term as club leader several months early in time to catch the start of the COVID crisis when Jarrod Dean resigned to take a position in another part of the state.
Porter balanced the weekly meetings with roundtable discussion groups. The club met virtually through the Zoom Meeting internet software, and sometimes as a “hybrid” group meeting both in person and by internet simultaneously.
The past year was also the first for a new district organization, pushing the number of local clubs to 55 and 2,000 members across the state.
And the club once again gave scholarship grants to Putnam high school graduates, while working with the Parks Board and AmeriCorps volunteers to develop the Walter Nature Park near Red House.
New president Kim Riddle had taken part in several Rotary projects when she was inducted into the club three years ago, sponsored by Ashley Glance.
She had been active in the community as development director for United Way of Central West Virginia. Two months ago, she completed three steps of Rotary Leadership Institute training.
She is a graduate of Marshall University, where she was an avid football fan and a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa honorary leadership society.
Riddle and spouse John are residents of Hurricane.