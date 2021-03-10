HUNTINGTON - Monday was a mixed bag of emotions for Marshall junior guard Taevion Kinsey.
Kinsey was named to the All-Conference USA First Team - an honor he'd spent countless hours in the offseason striving toward.
Yet, there was something missing from his excitement once the announcement was made.
That piece missing was teammate Jarrod West joining him as a first-team selection. Instead, West was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team, as well as being named as an All-Defensive Team selection.
It was something Kinsey felt strongly on, as he spoke moreso of West than his own personal accolades.
"I would put myself out for that guy," Kinsey said. "We have a talk about it and I'm biased, you know. I think he should be on first team because I don't think there's a person that can lead better. He leads (C-USA) in assists, he's leading in steals.
"That's a true point guard. He does what he's supposed to do. He leads our team, he's a leader, he keeps us in order and he's led us to a good record."
West said he was humbled and blessed to receive the second-team consideration as well as reaching his goal of being on the All-Defensive Team. He was also humbled by Kinsey's words, which showed the brotherhood they've built in three years of playing together.
"I appreciate Taevion saying that, but clearly, obviously, deserves first team," West said. "For him to say that, that means a lot to me. I feel like Taevion is a really good player and, obviously, we've had a bond since the moment he's gotten here to where we've been close...
"Taevion is definitely a clear first-teamer and, honestly, a potential Player of the Year, if you ask me."
Kinsey's name could be found all around Conference USA's leaders in several different categories. The Columbus native averaged 20 points (2nd), 6.2 rebounds (11th) and 3.1 assists (13th) while also ranking second in field goal percentage at 54 percent and seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).
Kinsey said his work in the offseason - primarily with assistant coach Cornelius Jackson - helped take him to another level, which now has him on some 2021 NBA Draft boards.
"I worked on a lot of offensive moves - being able to get to my spots and score - and it's helped me a lot this season. It got me to first team and, hopefully, it's going to help us throughout the tournament.
West's numbers are equally as impressive in comparison with the rest of Conference USA.
The senior from Clarksburg leads Conference USA in three major statistical categories, which Kinsey pointed out when discussing why West deserved to also be a first-teamer.
West led Conference USA in assists (6.0 per game) and steals (2.5 per game) while finishing 17th in scoring at 12.2 points per game. He also led Conference USA in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.8.
One other surprise that came from the Conference USA announcement was that sophomore guard Andrew Taylor was not named to any all-conference team.
The Corbin, Kentucky, native was the only player in Conference USA this season to rank in the top-20 in four major statistical categories in the 2020-21 season.
Taylor averaged 12.1 points (18th), 5.9 rebounds (14th), 4.2 assists (4th) and 1.5 steals (8th) per game. He also ranked third in the league with a 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
West summed up the Herd's mentality on the accolades, saying that the snubs would serve as motivation as the team travels to Frisco in an effort to earn a Conference USA Championship.
"My freshman year, Jon (Elmore) led the league in scoring and assists and we were the 4 seed," West recalled. "Jon didn't win Player of the Year. Nick King did. I said something to (Jon) about it and he was like, 'Man, let's just go win the tournament. That shuts everything up.'
"At the end of the day, that's kind of how it is right now. I definitely have that chip on my shoulder. I feel like we - I and the team - have something to prove, really. If we win the tournament, none of that other stuff matters."
On the women's side, Marshall's Savannah Wheeler was named as an All-Conference USA Second Team selection, as well.
The Catlettsburg, Kentucky, averaged 17 points per game, which ranked seventh in the league.
Over the last three weeks, Wheeler has helped lead Marshall to wins over Rice and Middle Tennessee - the top seeds in each division - as well as North Texas (No. 3 in West) during the Herd's push to Frisco.