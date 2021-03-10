HUNTINGTON — Marshall junior guard Taevion Kinsey has been around basketball long enough to know nothing comes easy in March.
Kinsey got that reminder on Saturday during the Herd’s Senior Day contest against Charlotte.
The Thundering Herd’s junior guard and Conference USA’s second-leading scorer struggled early in a physical battle with Charlotte, but was crucial in the game’s final stretch, finishing with 23 points in a 75-66 win over the 49ers at Cam Henderson Center.
“It was a battle,” Kinsey said. “I’m glad we won that for our seniors. We won that as a team and now, we’re ready to go to Frisco.”
With the win, Marshall (15-6, 9-5 C-USA) clinched the No. 3 seed in the Conference USA Tournament next week in Frisco, Texas. The Herd will take on Tuesday’s winner between Rice-Southern Miss at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.
It wasn’t easy against Charlotte (9-15, 5-11), who has now lost eight straight games heading into the tournament.
The 49ers were even with the Herd at 46 with 12:21 left following a basket by Jared Garcia.
On the ensuing possession, Kinsey drove to the hoop and absorbed contact, but there was no call and the teams went to the under-12 timeout still knotted.
That timeout is where it all changed for Kinsey.
“You’ve just got to keep going,” Kinsey said. “They’re not going to give anything to you.”
From there, Kinsey decided it was time to take it.
After starting the game hitting just three of his first 12 shots, Kinsey connected on the next three field goals for the Herd in a two-minute stretch — the final being a step-back rainbow jumper with a hand in his face that got the crowd fired up.
It was part of an 11-0 run in which Marshall took control of the game. Charlotte never got within six the rest of the way as the Herd finished out the regular season with its sixth win in seven games.
Kinsey hit five of his last seven field goal attempts and scored 13 of his 23 in the final 11:25. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
“Somewhere along the line, the best of the best have those moments where they can’t quite get it together, but he found the openings late in the game and created the difference to win the ballgame,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said.
Marshall also got another big performance from sophomore guard Andrew Taylor, who finished with 21 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Herd.
In the first half, it was Taylor who led Marshall, scoring 11 of his 21 points before halftime. The sophomore from Corbin, Kentucky, attacked the rim hard off ball screens and finished well off the glass.
Taylor’s 3-pointer at the 14:32 mark of the first half gave the Herd its biggest lead at 14 points, but the 49ers used the play of Garcia off the bench to tie things at 34 at halftime.
“We used to say in the NBA a lot as assistant coaches, ‘Beware of the early lead,’” D’Antoni said. “You jump out there real quick and ... You’ve got to be careful with all that — getting emotional, lifting your excitement levels to high.”
Garcia had a double-double at the half with 10 points and 10 rebounds, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, which kept Marshall’s post players from sagging off defensively into the paint to protect on back-door cuts.
Garcia was not as big of a factor in the second half, which is where Marshall started to space the game out. He finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Charlotte was led by Jordan Shepherd’s 20 points while Jahmir Young added 15 in the loss.
Saturday served as Senior Day and all of Marshall’s seniors — Jarrod West, Mikel Beyers, Jannson Williams, Darius George and junior Luke Thomas — went through pre-game festivities.
Family members gave video tributes that were played on the scoreboard in Cam Henderson Center as those players walked out to the floor.
Marshall used that momentum to jump out to a 13-0 lead with West — who is still nursing a sore ankle — knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the early going.
On the game’s final possession, West moved up the record books when he recorded a steal of Shepherd that gave him 252 steals in his career, which moved him past UTEP’s Randy Culpepper for second all-time in career steals in Conference USA.
Williams also finished with 11 points and six rebounds in his potential finale at Cam Henderson Center.
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for 2020-21 student-athletes, so technically, all of them could return next season.