CHARLESTON — A new Kinship Connector tool will help kinship caregivers, like grandparents or other relatives caring for children in their family, access legal information.
The free tool connects those who need help with paperwork for adoption, guardianship and temporary care agreements.
Once users complete the digital paperwork, which takes approximately 10 to 20 minutes, the information can easily be filed in court once printed.
Legal Aid of West Virginia, a nonprofit law firm that provides many free services, announced the launch of the tool in late March.
Kate White, access to services manager for Legal Aid of West Virginia, said a large number of children in the state are being taken care of by their grandparents or other family members.
“Grandparents and others who step in to help care for kids have many questions, particularly when the children come into their care informally without government or social service agencies involved,” White said. “These families are often unaware of their options for being able to make legal decisions for the children.”
White was one of the attorneys who worked on the new tool.
The decision to get a temporary care agreement, guardianship or to adopt comes from even the simplest things — like going to the eye doctor for prescription glasses — for children.
Schools, doctors and government agencies sometimes accept the temporary care agreement, according to Legal Aid of West Virginia. The agreement does not require court appearances like guardianship or adoption.
Any person who cares for a child’s well-being can file a petition for guardianship unless the child is in an ongoing court case. The rights of the child’s parents will not be terminated, and they are still financially responsible despite a family member having guardianship.
Adoption, unlike guardianship, will terminate the parents’ rights and they will not be financially responsible for the child.
“It’s important to think through the impact of a custody arrangement on the child’s ability to get access to certain benefits, like health insurance, DHHR benefits, or even Social Security,” White said. “Depending upon which type of custody arrangement is set up, it can impact the child’s eligibility. Caregivers should consider what’s important for the child and the family and do some research by talking to benefits administrators and government agencies that administer programs.”
White said Legal Aid of West Virginia may be able to help families think through these options too.
Families can apply for free legal help from Legal Aid of WV by calling 1-866-255-4370 or going online to legalaidwv.org.
The tool is open to the public and does not have any income requirements. The tool is not meant for abuse and neglect cases involving children.
