DELBARTON, W.Va. — The Delbarton Kiwanis is accepting contributions for the upkeep and maintenance of the LVS Curry Cemetery, which is located on Upper Elk Creek, near Delbarton, in Mingo County.

This large cemetery is the resting place of more than 120 former residents of the area. The cemetery is named for Leander Van Sander Curry, who donated the land for the cemetery and nearby church many years ago. At one time, church members there saw to the care and upkeep of the cemetery, but the church building is no longer in use.

