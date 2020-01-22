ONA — Cabell Midland remained undefeated and established sectional supremacy with a 78-56 win over visiting Hurricane on Friday in a Mountain State Athletic Conference boys basketball game.
The Knights (10-0) opened the game with a 17-2 run over a 4:33 spurt in the first quarter to put Hurricane (4-7) in a hole it couldn’t dig out of.
Dominic Schmidt scored 11 points in the first half, hitting three 3-pointers and completing 2 of 3 free throws awarded on another attempt en route to a 22-point performance.
“We knew coming in we had to be efficient,” Schmidt said.
“We knew they’d press, so we put in a press breaker and looked for the open guy.”
Hurricane (4-7) used a half-court trap defense on Cabell Midland, but the guard-oriented Knights were able to dribble out of trouble and knocked down 11 3-pointers.
The win gave the Knights at least one victory over each team in Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 so far this season, with rematches against Spring Valley and Huntington still to come.
Hurricane, still looking for its first win this season against an MSAC foe, played itself out of the game in the first quarter. After the run by the Knights, the Redskins found themselves down 24-9 after the first period.
Hurricane’s offense came alive in the second quarter and stayed even with Cabell Midland the rest of the way, even outscoring the Knights in the final period.
Much of the Redskins’ second-half offense, though, came from Austin Dearing who had a game-high 31 points. All but seven points came in the second half.
“I don’t really care,” Dearing said of the 31 points. “I was just trying to do it for the team.”
Dearing added nine rebounds to his performance, but his team was outrebounded 23-22 and the Redskins struggled to control the ball, committing 13 turnovers to Cabell Midland’s seven, most of which came with the outcome decided.
“I think we started off kind of slow,” Dearing said. “I didn’t think we were pumped at first, but then we got in the locker room (at halftime) and a little sense of urgency kicked in.”
Dearing got assistance on offense from Austin Womack’s 14 points and eight rebounds, but after the 24-9 first quarter, Hurricane found itself down 33-13 after K.K. Siebert’s steal and breakaway dunk at 3:24 of the second quarter.
Dearing’s first of five 3-pointers came with three seconds left in the first half to make it 38-20 for Cabell Midland at halftime.
While Hurricane was more aggressive in the second half, Cabell Midland’s other Schmidt, Chandler, got into the 3-point show. The sophomore guard opened the second half with a 3-pointer, part of his 16-point night, before Dominic answered a Dearing three with another of his own.
Hurricane challenged early in the fourth period, cutting Cabell Midland’s largest lead of the game at 21 points to 54-41 with 7:00 to play in the game. The Redskins scored the first six points of the fourth period before Cabell Midland’s guards proved too much again.
Following a timeout, Cabell Midland’s Cory Sweeney knocked down two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, with Dominic still hitting from the outside and Chandler driving to the basket. On three different times in the final period, the Knights stretched their lead back to 19.
Cabell Midland’s rematch with the Highlanders will be next for the Knights on Tuesday at Huntington’s Lucas-Archer Gym and will mark the first of three consecutive away games. That stretch will include a Thursday contest at Woodrow Wilson and a game Jan. 25 at Class A’s Charleston Catholic.
Hurricane’s next game will be at Parkersburg on Thursday.
HURRICANE 9 11 15 23 — 58: James 2, Womack 14, Nicely 2, Cooley 2, Spolarich 3, Lindsey 4, Dearing 31.
CABELL MIDLAND 24 14 16 22 — 76: D. Schmidt 22, Riggio 8, C. Schmidt 16, Sweeney 6, Marcum 8, Siebert 13, Frost 3.