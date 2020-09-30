HUNTINGTON — Friday will feature the clash of one of Class AAA’s premier high school football programs with a Class AA titan.
Cabell Midland has agreed to play at Poca at 7 p.m. Friday at O.O. White Stadium.
The Knights (2-0) were scheduled to play Capital on Friday, but Kanawha County is in orange on the state’s COVID-19 map, meaning teams are forbidden to play. Poca (1-0) was slated to play Sissonville, another Kanawha County team.
When Putnam County, where Poca is located, moved out of the orange range, officials pounced on the opportunity to play Cabell Midland.
“We’re thankful to get a game for Friday night,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “We’re happy we were able to work it out.”
The teams began discussion on Saturday after release of the COVID-19 map. Talks concluded Sunday afternoon with an agreement to play at Poca.
Cabell Midland opened Sept. 4 with a 69-34 victory at Parkersburg South, then beat Huntington 42-7 Sept. 11 in Ona.
The Dots opened Sept. 5 with a 34-6 victory over Wheeling Central. Poca hasn’t played since.
The teams are among the better squads in the state. Cabell Midland went 13-1 and was runner-up in Class AAA last season. The Knights feature one of the state’s premier running backs in 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior Jakob Caudill. Poca went 11-1 last year and reached the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs. The Dots are led by Marshall University commit and Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne and his brother Toby, a NCAA Division I prospect, both at running back.