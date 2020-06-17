HUNTINGTON — Starting Sunday, June 14, Kroger Mid-Atlantic, which includes stores in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, will return to normal operating hours.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic adjusted hours in mid-March to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The stores will open at 6 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on location. Customers can visit the Kroger website to view exact hours for local stores.
Pharmacy hours will not change and fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
Senior and high-risk shopping hours will remain for the time being, but will be extended from 6 to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday each week.
“The health, safety and well-being of our associates, customers and communities remains our top priority,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in a news release. “The expanded hours will allow for more social distancing of our customers. We will still utilize the same stringent sanitation requirements throughout our locations and ask that customers continue to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping.”