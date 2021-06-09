WINFIELD — The Generals scored nine runs in the fifth inning to erase a 9-4 deficit and defeat the Big Blacks in a Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game on Saturday, June 5.
Point Pleasant tied the game at 13-13, but Winfield scored five runs in the sixth to win it.
Faith Gaylor hit a grand slam and drove in five runs for the Generals (20-5) Kenzie Hal smacked three hits, including a home run, and had three RBI. Kennedy Dean, Maci Boggess and Georgia Moulder had two hits apiece.
Emma Harbour went 4 for 4 with a home run and eight RBI for the Big Blacks. Havin Roush and Rylee Cochran each had three hits.
Winfield was set to entertain Sissonville Monday for the championship. That game was not complete in time for this edition of the Putnam Herald.