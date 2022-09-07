The Lady Generals and the Lady Knights of Wheeling Central Catholic High School go at it on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Winfield High School. The Generals had a decisive victory, with a final score of 6-0. With a 2-2 record, the Winfield girls traveled to Charleston Catholic on Tuesday, then they will travel to face cross-county rival Poca on Sept. 13.
