This week’s high school soccer game is the regional championship match between the Lady Redskins of Hurricane High School and the Lady Knights of Cabell Midland.
Played on a very cold evening, the game kicked off 40 minutes late but proved to be well worth the wait. The Knights took the kickoff but Hurricane’s midfield soon got possession of the ball and forced a series of throws on the left wing. In the first couple of minutes Bailey Fisher, Hurricane’s record breaking goal scorer, showed that she intended to add to her tally with a shot that was caught by Ellaina Hess in the Cabell goal.
The home team didn’t have it all their own way in the early stages. Valerie Watts for the Knights tried a long shot from midfield in the third minute but the ball went wide to the right while the visitors’ number 7, Emilie Charles, showed a remarkable turn of speed as she raced up the right wing only to see her shot go straight to the Hurricane keeper.
For the next few minutes the action was end to end with both teams having shots toward the goal without being on target or troubling either keeper. Hurricane shaded the possession stats during this period but Cabell had their chances too, although their tactics seemed to rely on one or two up front with other players coming from behind if they mounted an attack. Hurricane on the other hand built from midfield and used both wings effectively. This paid off when, in the eighteenth minute, Bailey Fisher dribbled the ball from the right wing into the Knights’ penalty area, made a space for herself and tried a snap shot at goal. The attempt was blocked but Elli Kroeger pounced on the rebound and hit the ball toward goal. The Knights’ keeper appeared to have it covered but somehow didn’t get it and it rolled into the net to put the Redskins one up.
Encouraged by going ahead Hurricane increased the pressure during the rest of the half. The Knights still tried to go forward but they were losing the midfield battle and, although Emilie Charles made several attempts to drive the attack, they rarely penetrated the Redskins penalty area.
At the other end the home team saw efforts go wide, over or saved by the keeper and it looked as if the half would end with the score at one goal to nil but then, late in the 39th minute there was a scramble in the Knights’ area following a corner on the right.
The ball came loose to the Hurricane left wing where it was immediately pumped back in. Bailey Fisher was standing near the penalty spot, facing away from the goal when the ball came to her, she trapped it, spun and hit a beautiful volley into the right corner of the net to make the score 2 – 0 with just ten seconds of the half remaining.
The Home team kicked off the second half, unusually opting to send the ball long toward the visitors’ corner flag. That gave the Knights a throw in but meant the play started well inside their half. That ploy brought no success but just two minutes into the half Danielle Ray ran the ball down the left touch line, veered into the area and fired a low shot into the net to bring the score to 3 – 0 to the Redskins.
Emilie Charles and Valerie Watts for Cabell made several attempts to get a goal back but the Hurricane defense was well disciplined and neither of them was able to get an effective shot on goal. For the next few minutes the half developed into a midfield battle with both teams making breaks into the other’s half but neither side managed a real threat on goal and both keepers were able to deal with the crosses that came in.
Hurricane were again enjoying much of the possession, but Cabell were defending in depth until the 34th minute. Bailey Fisher won the ball out on the right in the attacking half of the field. She delivered a cross toward the center of the penalty area where Mady Jo Lunsford met it and turned to shoot at goal. The attempt was blocked by a defender but the referee, who was close to the action, adjudged the Knights’ payer had used her hand and immediately blew for a penalty kick to the Redskins.
Bailey Fisher took the kick and made no mistake, sending the keeper the wrong way and planting the ball firmly in the net for the Redskins’ fourth goal.
The rest of the half belonged to Hurricane with Danielle Ray adding her second and Hurricane’s fifth goal in the 38th minute after a goal mouth scramble.
This was an exciting game that was closer than the 5-0 score line would seem to indicate. Hurricane had most of the possession and mustered 9 shots on goal. Cabell Midland only managed two in reply, but they had a quick, skillful player in Emilie Charles and a fast winger in Elisabeth Dick. On another night they may have done better but on this occasion they proved no match for the discipline and determination of the Hurricane midfield and defense, coupled with the attacking speed of Danielle Ray and the strength and skill of Bailey Fisher. The Hurricane Lady Redskins are now regional champions and deservedly so.