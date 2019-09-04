HURRICANE - For this week's high school soccer game, we turn to the ladies as Hurricane Lady Redskins took on the Red Devils of Kentucky's Russell High School on Saturday, Aug. 31. Hurricane kicked off on a scorching hot day and they were immediately on the score board as No. 20, Lauren Dye, raced the ball down the left wing and crossed for Hayley Ray to put the ball in the net with just 23 seconds on the clock.
The next several minutes were played in the Russell half of the field and it was more than five minutes before any of the visitor's players crossed the half way line with the ball.
After seven minutes Hurricane won a corner and the ball was sent over toward the middle of the penalty area. Three Redskins players attempted shots on goal, the first two were blocked but Sydney Bell put the third into the corner of the net to make the score Hurricane 2-Russell 0.
Seconds later, Braelyn Pritt weaved her way into the area and added to Hurricane's tally, Redskins 3-Russell 0.
By this time Bailey Fisher was dominating the midfield and she had several shots saved or go narrowly wide but her persistence paid off in the 12th minute when the Russell keeper fumbled a cross from the right wing and Fisher had an easy tap in to make the score 4-0 to Hurricane.
Eight minutes later she was on the score sheet again after beating three opponents, making space for herself and unleashing a right-footed shot. The Russell keeper got her hands to it but the shot was so powerful she was unable to prevent it flying into the net for Hurricane's fifth goal.
The sixth came seven minutes later following a corner on the right and a goal mouth scramble. This was followed by a seventh goal as Lauren Dye took the ball up the right wing. Whether her kick was meant to be a cross or an attempt on goal wasn't clear, but the visiting keeper got her hand to it and tipped it into her own net.
Less than a minute later Bailey Fisher completed her hat trick after picking up the ball on the half way line, beating several tackles and firing an unstoppable shot into the bottom right of the net. A minute later she almost added to her score as she saw a shot beat the keeper but then bounce clear off the post.
The score at the end of the first half was Hurricane 8-Russell 0 with the visitors not having a single shot on target.
It looked as if the second half would be a repeat of the first but Hurricane put several of their substitutes on and within seconds of the kick off Russell had penetrated almost to the Redskins penalty area.
In the fifth minute they won a free kick just inside the defensive half. It was taken quickly but proved to be too long and went straight to the Hurricane keeper. The home team continued to press but were finding it more difficult to beat the Russell midfield. In the 9th minute however they won their own free kick in the attacking half of the field but this too went straight to the keeper.
Two minutes later Russell won their first corner and Lena Blanke had their first shot on goal, a shot that was palmed out by the Redskin's keeper.
Five minutes later Blanke had a second shot on goal after a cross from Ryan Blanke on the left wing. This time there was little power in the attempt and the Hurricane keeper collected it easily.
In the final quarter of the game Madison Francis made several runs up the left wing for the Redskins but her best attempt on goal went over the cross bar and the final score remained 8-0.
Hurricane had fourteen shots on goal during the game while Russell managed two, late in the second half. It's difficult to choose an MVP because the Redskins were so good in the first half but Bailey Fisher's ball skills, speed and shooting ability did stand out. For Russell, Lena Blanke was their most effective forward.