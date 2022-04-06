INSTITUTE — With a lineup stacked with former Putnam County players, the Lady Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State University hosted the Lady Mountain Lions of Concord for a double-header on Saturday afternoon, April 2, at Institute.
The Yellow Jackets broke .500 for the first time this season and earned their first season sweep after Saturday’s outing with Concord. The Yellow Jackets hit Concord pitching for 17 hits between the two games, including back-to-back jacks to walk-off game two. Emily Moore won game one for her first victory of the season and Megan Shoemaker earned her first collegiate career victory.
GAME 1: WVSU 4, CONCORD 3
Kasey Murphy got the start and pitched four scoreless innings. Lindsey Phares got aboard in the bottom of the third inning with a lead-off single and Emily Moore grabbed a two out walk just before Paige Scruggs hit a double to score both Moore and Phares.
Concord cut the lead in half in the top of the fifth inning, then plated two more in the top of the seventh to go up by a single run, 3-2.
Murphy and Ruth picked up back-to-back walks. Moore doubled to left center, scoring Murphy but Ruth was thrown out at the plate trying to score the winning run. The win was merely delayed as Scruggs singled, scoring Moore and securing the game one victory.
Scruggs went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Moore went 2-for-3 with a double and the other RBI.
GAME 2: WVSU 6, CONCORD 5
Autumn Thompson got the call for game two and also pitched four scoreless innings. The Yellow Jackets didn’t waste any time taking the lead with Kerrigan Moore scoring on a wild pitch in the opening frame.
All was quiet until Concord plated two runs to take the lead in the top of the fifth. Kerigan Moore singled in the bottom of the frame, then stole second. Phares reached on a fielding error and scored K. Moore, tying the game for the second time.
Concord took the lead back in the top of the sixth, plating two more and chasing Thompson, 4-2. E. Moore got a lead-off double, then briefly exited when Hannah Wilson entered to pinch run. Scruggs singled then stole second, allowing Wilson to score on the throw. Layla Mendoza doubled two batters later, scoring Scruggs and tying the game for the third time.
The tie was once again short lived as Concord plated the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. E. Moore was chased after giving a lead-off walk, bringing in Shoemaker.
Autumn Thompson led-off the inning with a ground out. Phares then tied it up with a solo shot to left field, chasing the Concord pitcher. The first pitch from the new pitcher to Emma Ruth was sent over the fence in left field giving the Jackets their second straight walk-off victory in dramatic fashion.
Ruth went 2-for-4 with the game-winning jack. Scruggs went 2-for-3, scoring a run. K. Moore went 1-for-3 and scored twice. Thompson pitched five innings, walking two and fanning two. Shoemaker got the win in one inning of work, allowing only one hit.
The Jackets concluded the homestand Sunday with a twinbill against Glenville State at Lady Jackets Field, where they recorded their fifth and sixth consecutive home wins of the season, shutting out the Pioneers in game one with an 8-0 run-rule shortened game, and an 8-7 come-from-behind victory in game two.
The Yellow Jackets are set to play at University of Charleston at 4 p.m. today.