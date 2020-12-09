Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will bring his virtual “Home for the Holidays” tour back to West Virginia on Dec. 20.
Presented by the Clay Center, the show will be streamed at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 from the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans and may be watched on smart TVs and phones, laptops or tablets.
Murphy was the season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” and West Virginian of the Year in 2011. Since then, the singer has released three albums and a live-in-concert DVD.
His debut record, “That’s Life,” spent six weeks at number one on the Billboard Jazz chart.
The singer will perform holiday favorites, including selections from his Christmas album, “Christmas Made For Two.”
Viewers will be able to interact with Murphy, request songs and make special holiday shout outs, through online chat features.
Tickets for the show are $20 with VIP packages available for $40, which include a virtual backstage pass and more.
Tickets are available at stageit.com/landaumurphyjr. For more information, visit the Clay Center online at theclaycenter.org.