200704 047.JPG
Construction on U.S. 35 is coming along in Mason County and western Putnam County taken along Plantation Road in Pliny, W.Va.

 Billy Summers | HD Media

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The last stretch of U.S. 35 to be widened to four lanes is expected to open to traffic by the end of August after years of planning, West Virginia officials said.

The 15-mile segment is the last part of U.S. 35 from Interstate 64 to the West Virginia-Ohio state line to be upgraded, according to a news release Tuesday from Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Transportation. The project’s cost was $255 million, the release said.

The section goes from the Beech Hill community in Mason County to the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County.

The project included eight bridges and a new interchange at the junction of U.S. 35 and West Virginia 869. It is a public-private partnership between the Division of Highways and Bizzack Construction Co. of Lexington, Kentucky.

