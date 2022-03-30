WINFIELD — Winfield scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Scott 7-6 in a Cardinal Conference matchup at Winfield last Tuesday.
In that decisive inning, Brayton Boggs singled home Bryson Brown on a 3-2 count breaking a 7-7 deadlock that would be enough to preserve the win for Winfield.
Cooper Martin took the bump for Scott and Boggs for Winfield.
While the Generals (4-1) plated one run in the first and four in the second, Scott scored a pair of runs in the second inning when Will Thompson — who has been swinging a hot bat in the early season — doubled home Austin Light to give Scott their first run.
Later in the inning, Hunter Null plated Carter McClung for the Skyhawks.
Coach Kris Barrett’s squad (1-3) scored two more in the top of the fourth.
Brady Carrico tripled on a rope to center, scoring Null from first base. Luke Knight then singled in the next at-bat to push Carrico across the plate and Scott narrowed the gap, 5-4.
In the fifth, Null plated Light with a single and then Carrico singled McClung home to take the lead, 6-5.
Null then scored on an error to give Scott their seventh run.
Martin took the loss for Scott Skyhawks. The righty allowed four hits and five runs over two innings. Boggs went three innings, allowing four runs on six hits, fanning one and walking one. Brett Bumgarner notched the win for Winfield going one-and-one-third of an inning, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out one and walking one. Brycen Brown threw two-and-two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Scott hurlers walked five batters and Winfield issued just two free passes.
Scott made three errors and Winfield had two. Scott outhit their counterpart, 11 to 9. Null and Carrico led Scott with two hits and two RBIs each. Dylan Kuhn had a pair of hits and an RBI for Winfield.
Scott will next host St. Albans at 8 p.m. on April 1.
Scott hitting — Luke Knight 2 for 3, RBI, BB, Griffin Miller 1 for 4, Austin Light 2 for 4, 2 runs, Will Thompson 2 for 3, 1 RBI, Hunter Null 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, Brady Carrico 2 for 4, 2 RBIs 1 run, Cooper Martin, BB
Winfield hitting — Jaxson Cunningham 1 for 4, 2 RBIs, 1 run, Dylan Kuhn 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 run, Brett Bumgarner 1 for 3, 1 run, BB, Quincy Miller 2 for 2, 1 run, BB, Karson Frye 1 for 3 1 RBI, 1 run, BB, Brycen brown 1 run, BB, Brayten Boggs 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 run, BB, Maddox Shafer 1 for 3, 1 run
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
