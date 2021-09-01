HURRICANE — Two things have always been true about Laura Garcia: She has always been hard-working, and she has always wanted to make people look pretty.
“My mom was a single mother and she drilled into my siblings and me the importance of consistent hard work,” Garcia recalls. “She taught us that if we worked hard enough, we could have whatever we want.”
What Garcia has always wanted is to make people feel beautiful and confident in their own skin.
“My passion for cosmetics goes back to childhood,” Garcia reflects. “I practiced my makeup skills on my cousins growing up and I cut my own hair for fun.”
Today, Garcia uses those skills at her own salon, Lovely Look, which she opened July 12 in Teays Valley.
Located at 3657 Teays Valley Road, Lovely Look offers lash extensions, microblading, ombré brows, lip tattoos, waxing, and brow tint and lamination.
If some of those services are unknown to you, you are not alone.
“I consistently take classes in urban settings like New York City, Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Atlanta,” Garcia explains. “That is how I learn about the latest techniques and how I hone my skills.”
Garcia adds, “I bring the beauty industry’s standards from those big cities to West Virginia, so you never have to travel out of state to get the very best work.”
Work…that word again. But it is not a word Laura Garcia shies away from.
After graduating from Hurricane High School, Garcia entered the Huntington School of Beauty Culture and graduated six months later with her license in esthetics. Meanwhile, she worked several jobs to support herself as she began to dream of her own salon.
“I have been working three or four jobs since I was 15 years old,” Garcia says. “That is just how I was raised.”
How she was raised also led her to believe that she could realize her dream of becoming an entrepreneur.
“After graduation, I was working at salons,” Garcia says, “but the whole time I knew that I wanted to run my own business.”
She started Lovely Look as a side job at first, doing lash extensions and permanent makeup for customers, while working four other jobs.
Even up until her grand opening.
“Once I opened my shop, I was able to quit all my other jobs and just focus on my salon and the career I have built as an esthetician.”
The building at 3657 Teays Valley Road where Garcia gathered with others on July 12 to cut the ribbon to her business had a special meaning for her.
“When I started working at 15 years old, my first job was at a tanning salon, in the very building Lovely Look now inhabits,” Garcia states. “I worked there for six years before going to school. For me to return to that same building as a business owner is really empowering for me.”
She adds, “It makes me feel that everything has fallen into place for me, as if it is meant to be.”
It is no surprise that Garcia has been working long hours in her new salon to give her clients a “lovely look,” as she would call it.
“Making others feel confident and happy with the way they look is what I love about my job,” she says.
Garcia spends time with each of her clients, helping them understand the services she offers, listening to their wishes, and recommending how they can best achieve their vision.
“I am a perfectionist,” she admits. “I am very meticulous in my work, which is detail-oriented in nature. My clients appreciate that, because I definitely give them their money’s worth and they leave my salon feeling like their best self.”
Garcia is not stingy in sharing her knowledge of esthetics with others.
“I have a passion for educating people on the esthetic services I offer, and I would love to teach others my techniques so that more people are offering these types of services in West Virginia.”
The young entrepreneur is also busy working on a website, which should be up and running in early September.
“I have worked really hard to get where I am today,” Garcia says. “I am so thankful that I get to do what I love every single day, which is making people feel beautiful.”
Lovely Look is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For an appointment, call the salon at 304-908-9544 and ask about the grand opening sale ($50 off any service on the menu). You can also check out “Lovely look” and “lauragarcia_lashes” on Facebook or follow “lovelylook_lips_lashes_brows” on Instagram.