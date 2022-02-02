With jail costs bearing down on county commissions in West Virginia, a legislative committee drafted a bill Friday that would play a part in decreasing how much county governments pay to incarcerate people.
The House of Delegates Committee on Jails and Prisons adopted a bill that would shift the cost of jail employee salaries from the counties to the state by changing the revenue source for their salaries from the per-diem jail formula to the state’s special revenue funds.
Lawmakers said the bill would alleviate some of the financial pressures county governments have faced in paying down their jail bills.
It’s an issue that Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said lawmakers hear about “day in and day out” from county commissioners.
“It’s a hard problem to figure out,” Lovejoy said during the Friday morning meeting. “It’s a hard problem to figure out. But to come up with something to put together a committee and to originate a bill that actually would give relief, if we can get it through, is what we should be doing up here.”
Some say the bill, while well intended, doesn’t get at the catalyst for rising jail bills — consistent overincarceration in the state’s jails.
Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, said the center’s staff has been happy to see the creation of the Jails and Prisons Committee and remains hopeful the committee will do more to address overcrowding in the state’s 10 regional jails.
As of Friday, the regional jails collectively were more than 1,000 people over their designed capacity.
There were 5,267 people incarcerated in West Virginia’s regional jails, said Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The regional jails are equipped to house 4,265 people.
“We are hopeful that they pursue bold solutions through criminal legal reform and increased community corrections,” Allen said. “The only way to address rising jail and prison costs is to get at the heart of the problem — reducing the surging incarceration rates that have made us an outlier nationally over the last decade.”
Because it originated within the committee, the bill has not yet been assigned a number, and text of the bill wasn’t available on the Legislature’s website. The legislation advances to the House Finance Committee for consideration.
It is the first bill to come out of the newly formed Committee on Jails and Prisons, chaired by Delegate David Kelly, R-Tyler.
Lawmakers did not discuss staffing shortages in the jails Friday. During a legislative committee meeting in December, Brad Douglas, chief of staff for the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told lawmakers there were more than 800 job vacancies in the regional jails and corrections facilities. That’s more open positions than there were in 2017, when Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency about staffing shortages.
Trouble paying jail bills has been an issue for counties for more than a decade. Each county pays the same rate, calculated by the State Budget Office, per inmate per day they are incarcerated.
West Virginia’s regional jails house people charged with crimes who have not posted bail. They also house inmates convicted of misdemeanor or certain felony crimes.
In addition to shifting the cost of jail employees’ salaries, the committee adopted an amendment from Delegate Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, that would extend the artificial cap on the per-diem rate to June 30, 2023. The cap has been set at $48.25 per inmate per day since 2018. The same 2018 law that capped the rate also required the State Budget Office to calculate the daily cost of incarcerating an inmate.
In June, lawmakers extended that cap until the end of fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30.
The actual daily cost to incarcerate someone in a regional jail is $54.13, Jennifer Piercy, director of the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia, said during an interim legislative committee meeting in November.
Last Friday, the Committee on Jails and Prisons received an estimate from the Department of Homeland Security that said shifting the cost of employee salaries to the state would lower the per-diem rate for counties to $30.40. Testifying before the committee Friday, Douglas said department officials have not taken a position on the proposed move.
“If the funding doesn’t occur or if, for some technical or other reason, there’s difficulty in making this transition or change, then my amendment would maintain the status quo, provide some additional relief to the counties for a period of time for us to continue our work and look for other solutions to lower the jail costs,” Bates said Friday.
Lida Shepherd, of the American Friends Service Committee, said it is that group’s goal that lawmakers pursue avenues to safely reduce incarceration, including bills that already have been filed for the 2022 legislative session.
“We don’t believe counties should have to keep struggling to pay their jail bill,” Shepherd said. “But whether it’s coming from the state or the county coffers, we must remember that as taxpayers we are all paying a big price for our state’s incarceration crisis.
“If we want to lower jail costs, we need to lower the jail population.”