CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Saturday that will increase compensation rates for crime victims for the first time in 20 years.
The Crime Victims Compensation Act was created in 1981 after lawmakers determined it was a moral obligation to partially compensate victims and their families for the crimes that affected their lives. The monetary portions of the state capping the amount a victim can receive have gone untouched for 20 years, despite the increase in the cost of living.
House Bill 4307 increases the money a secondary victim — such as the next of kin for a murder victim — can receive from $1,000 to $5,000; maximum relocation costs from $2,500 to $4,500; and reasonable travel expenses from $1,000 to $5,000. It would also add compensation for loss of income due to attending court hearings. It also increases mental health counseling from $1,000 to $5,000.
The House passed the bill last month and was expected to concur with the Senate’s passage, as of press time Saturday. The bill will go into law 90 days after passing.
Janet N. Kawash, a representative from the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission, said during a legislative committee meeting earlier this year that the state pays approximately $1 million to $1.2 million in claims a year.
The state is a recipient of a federal grant from the Department of Justice, which funds about 70% of the state’s expenditures, she said.
The statute of limitation for a claim is two years from the date of the crime, but children have until their 20th birthday to file.
Kawash said there have been two relocation claims recently where the victims had sought $4,500 and $8,000 to flee dangerous situations, which are well outside the maximum payout. She added that several families in murder cases incur large travel expenses to go to court cases.
When the reimbursement fund was created in 2001, they used a formula of 32 cents per mile, following federal mileage rates. The rates are now 58 cents a mile, she said.
Another bill, House Bill 4308, broadens the class of people who may apply on behalf of a child in foster care for benefits from the Crime Victims Compensation Fund. The bill passed through the Legislature and was signed by Gov. Jim Justice on Friday. It will become law May 22.
Currently, only the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can apply for victims in foster care, but the bill would add a foster parent, adoptive parent, legal guardian or a court-appointed guardian ad litem to the list.
The fund is the payer of last resort in those foster care situations, Kawash said, as oftentimes other resources are available to the victim.