CHARLESTON — Some lawmakers hope a bill passed this session will begin to identify and quantify food insecurities for West Virginia’s children.
The West Virginia Senate advanced the Emergency School Food Act on the final day of the 2022 legislative session, leaving the House with just enough time to concur with senators’ amendments to the bill. The introduced House version placed reporting requirements on county school boards, but the Senate’s changes made it so the reporting provisions are voluntary. As of press time Wednesday, the governor had not signed the measure — House Bill 3073 — into law.
Two of the main supporters of the Emergency School Food Act, Delegates Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, and Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, said Wednesday that while the Senate changed the bill’s provisions from mandatory to optional, they were still excited to see it cross the finish line.
“The core is there,” Lovejoy said.
The original bill would have required school systems to conduct an annual countywide survey of children’s accessibility to nutritional foods on noninstructional days or when a student is learning remotely. The West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition will use surveys submitted by participating counties to determine where supplemental food services are most needed. Counties also can submit a summary of their research activities and any findings or recommendations for other counties to the state office.
Each school system is encouraged to collect information on the outside food sources within the county — public, private, religious group or charity — that will provide food to children who do not have enough to eat.
The amended bill also removed proposed requirements on Local School Improvement Councils. These teams can still create a crisis management and prevention plan for feeding students at home, including during emergency situations, that would require innovative ways to deliver students food — like during a snow day or severe summer storm. The state nutrition office is encouraged to collect this data and share findings between counties about innovative and successful program initiatives.
“I hope, once it gets rolling in practice and people see the benefits and the fact that there’s no cost, counties will want to get on board,” Lovejoy said.
Worrell said he plans to work statewide this year with the Local School Improvement Councils to ensure they are included. He said this provision was meant to guarantee that the people fighting food insecurity on the ground are treated as an equal partner.
“Even though they took them out of that bill, they still can work with (the program),” Worrell said.
Both lawmakers said Cabell County’s feeding programs for children showed them that closing food insecurity gaps is possible if all community partners are included in the solution. They said the problem for some counties is that churches, food banks, schools and families are often not on the same page. They hoped requiring counties to partner up, with the school systems leading, would be the best way to bring everyone together.
“It seemed like each county was doing something different,” Lovejoy said of their reasoning to introduce the bill. “We have these 55 silos, so to speak, that are not sharing best practices.”
Lovejoy said once the state nutrition office has solid data on the true needs of children and available resources in each region, stakeholders can get a clearer picture to direct state and local efforts. In some counties, securing enough food is not a problem but transportation issues are abundant. He said Cabell County’s programs are successful because geography is a foremost factor in the sharing of scarce resources.
“No matter what neighborhood you’re in,” Lovejoy said, “there’s probably a (feeding) site very close to you.”
Worrell said the data provisions are important because they can better ensure taxpayers’ resources are leveraged as efficiently as possible. He said his church in Salt Rock has a feeding site, but the church van runs just two nights a week. If another community partner has a plentiful food supply but no method of transportation, this bill can help counties start putting the puzzle pieces together.
“You want to make sure you’re providing the right amount of food to the right areas,” Worrell said.
If a child does not have enough to eat every day, they have a much lower chance of succeeding in school, which gives them an even lower chance of earning an adequate income later in life. Worrell said child hunger is one of the most problematic social determinants of health in West Virginia, and he’s hopeful the Emergency School Food Act can start connecting the dots locally.
Lovejoy said it’s unacceptable that some school-aged children go from Friday at lunch to Monday at breakfast without eating a nutritious meal. He hopes this bill serves as the beginning of the end to that.
“Those are our food-insecure children,” he said.