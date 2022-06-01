HUNTINGTON — With medical marijuana dispensaries now open across the state, West Virginia lawmakers this week discussed how usage is affecting employee-employer relationships.
West Virginia’s current law protects employees from being fired solely for being a medical cannabis patient, but companies still have control over policies, which can prohibit an employee from being under the influence during work. But with no testing widely available to determine if someone is intoxicated due to cannabis usage, it’s a difficult thing to prove.
The discussions were held Tuesday at a meeting of the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, which heard testimony from industry experts who discussed the workplace and how it intertwined with a person’s medical usage. The issue started last year after West Virginia’s first dispensaries opened.
There are currently 22 states with patient hiring protections and five with termination protections.
Aaron R. Lopez, founder and principal at Political Capital LLC, said terminating an employee who tested positive for cannabis was once a risk-free decision, but now with nearly half the United States having adopted some form of legal protection for medical users surrounding new hires, protocol has to be re-examined.
The state does protect an employee from being terminated just for possessing a medical marijuana card, but an employer can restrict the use of cannabis in the workplace and have policies on working while impaired, he said.
“However, no law so far has ever said you’re allowed to be impaired while in the workplace,” he said.
New York has put a special provision in their law where it does treat a medical cannabis patient as someone with a disability, but generally the Americans with Disabilities Act does not protect those who face discrimination because of medical cannabis use.
Some employers are allowed to ask about prescriptions that can impair the employee’s ability to perform their job functions safely, he said.
West Virginia law currently prohibits some work — such as work involving chemicals or heavy equipment — if the THC in blood content is a certain level. However, testing of THC is frequently done through blood or urine testing. Urine doesn’t show current blood content, and oftentimes getting blood work done isn’t feasible. Some states are looking into testing via oral fluids, which can show marijuana usage on the last day.
Lopez said employers still have the right to have a drug-free workplace and can block employees from using while on the clock.
Lopez said there is not a test that can accurately determine if someone is impaired by marijuana, like a standard alcohol breathalyzer test. However, he said it is a “hot market” and expects such testing to be available in the near future.
He said there have been changes at the federal level. The White House released several employees who had admitted using medical cannabis. The White House has also said they are looking at changing those laws. The Department of Transportation has asked Congress to do the same. Lopez said it was mainly because of a worker shortage across the country.
Amazon, a private company, has also loosened its policies on cannabis use, he said.
To address the issue, employers need an “extremely clear policy” as to what a drug-free workplace means and how marijuana intertwines with that, he said.
Nancy Delugo, an employment lawyer specializing in the field, said as of 2019, about half of the 1,300 employers she surveyed hadn’t kept up to date in their policies, but 6% had dropped marijuana testing and 5% had increased it. An updated survey last spring said 16% had eliminated testing and 66% had updated their policy.
“There’s a lot of expectations that employers will be able to employ people who use cannabis …,” she said, “but also expectations to know when someone is impaired and to make sure that they don’t hurt someone else, and that’s a bit of a challenge.”
Employers can ask if an employee is a medical marijuana user, but generally can’t do anything with that information under the Americans with Disabilities Act, she said.
She said there are five states that treat medical marijuana users as people with disabilities under human rights laws. She said in those cases, a person has to be granted reasonable accommodation, ranging from reassignment of position to a leave of absence.
Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said he has seen first responders be encouraged to use the drug, but they face discipline or retaliatory action in the workplace. He asked if there were differences in public employees and private employees in the law.
“West Virginia has made it legal for use for a medical cannabis patient, and your question is the exact question a lot of public agencies are starting to look at, both at the state level and federal level,” he said.