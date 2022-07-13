CHARLESTON — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will be home to more than 50,000 square feet of Lego fun Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17.
BrickUniverse returns to Charleston after selling out tickets for its first year in 2021.
Greyson Beights founded BrickUniverse in 2015 when he was 14 years old. He hoped to give families a chance to witness the joyful and life-sized creations made from the timeless toy recognized by all ages.
“BrickUniverse was started to inspire creativity and learning, all through Lego bricks,” said Beights. “Lego is a toy, but it is also so much more. It can be used to teach science, technology, math, engineering, history, art, and BrickUniverse lets attendees experience all of that.”
The event will give attendees the chance to purchase Lego merchandise, express creativity at hands-on build zones, see life-sized Lego models and more. There will also be the chance to visit vendors who sell anything and everything Lego-related, including new and old Lego sets, custom sets, mini figures, T-shirts and jewelry.
BrickUniverse also features creations by professional Lego artists. Some of the displays include the Notre-Dame De Paris, the Golden Gate Bridge and NASA Kennedy Space Complex Grand Central Terminal.
BrickUniverse tickets are sold online and at the location, but event organizers recommend booking ahead in case tickets sell out. They offer four time slots throughout the two days — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as 2 to 5 p.m. both days.
