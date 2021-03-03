HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s men’s soccer team posted its third consecutive shutout, defeating Bowling Green 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Hoops Family Field.
Junior Jan-Erik Leinhos converted his second penalty kick of the season in the 74th minute for the lone goal of the match.
Marshall improved to 3-0-1, while the Falcons fell to 2-1.
“What a great game,” Thundering Herd assistant coach Petsa Ivanovic said. “Bowling Green is a very well-organized team, one of the best-organized in college soccer. We gave our guys a lot of information on them and they did a good job to execute the game plan.”
Ivanaovic said Marshall missed some chances, but the Falcons had much to do with that.
“We were so close on a few of those opportunities,” Ivanovic said. “If Milo (Yosef) had a little more luck and if Jan-Erik (Leinhos) had a little more luck, then those shots off the crossbar make it in. But, we were able to get the penalty kick with the foul against Jamil (Roberts) and Jan-Erik did a good job to convert.”
Marshall outshot the Falcons 14-2, with neither of Bowling Green’s shots being on goal. The Herd’s junior goalkeeper Oliver Semmle has now gone just over 127 minutes of game action without facing a shot on goal. Semmle tallied a save just under eight minutes into the first half of Marshall’s previous contest against East Tennessee State.
Yosef had the first opportunity for the Herd in the 23rd minute after a steal then a break-away toward the goal. Logan Kowalczyk made the save for the Falcons. Sophomore Gabriel Alves took the other shot on goal for Marshall in the 34th minute, but again Kowalczyk was there to make the stop.
Marshall came out in the second half with more pressure as Leinhos fired a bending shot from outside the penalty box that passed the keeper, but hit the crossbar, in the 56th minute. Almost four minutes later, Yosef had another shot that was saved. The Herd continued on the attack, not allowing the Bowling Green defense much breathing room. Senior Pedro Dolabella had a chance with a header in the 68th minute, but Kowalczyk was there again for his fourth save of the day.
In the 74th minute, senior Jamil Roberts had a chance inside the penalty box, but was tripped trying to make a move toward the goal. A penalty kick was awarded and Leinhos came through, beating the keeper high and to the right, to put the Herd on the board. It was his third goal of the season and puts him into a tie with junior Vitor Dias for the team lead in scoring.
Marshall hits the road for the first time this season with a trip to Akron on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. The Herd will have another road match on March 6, with its Conference USA-opener at South Carolina, before returning home on March 13 against FIU.