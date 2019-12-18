The Hurricane High School LEO Club would like to thank Hurricane Trophy and West Virginia Wesleyan College for sponsoring T-shirts for their club.
The LEO Club is a service club, sponsored by the Scott Teays Lions Club, which was started just last year at Hurricane High. Since their beginning, they have completed many wonderful service projects, including volunteering at food banks, holding food drives, sponsoring Angel Tree children, cleaning up highways, raising money for Putnam Shoes for Children, and improving their school with new water fountains.
“We love finding new ways to help our school and our community, and now we have these great shirts to wear when we are together! We truly appreciate the generosity of Wesleyan and Hurricane Trophy,” said Hattie Sergent, president and founder of the club. An ongoing project of the LEO Club is the collection of used eyeglasses and hearing aids, which are recycled for those in need.
“We can take glasses from the community as well, they just need to drop them off in the office and we will get them to the Lions Club,” said Lexi Childers, vice president.
If you would like to help the LEO Club you can drop off used glasses and hearing aids from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Hurricane High School’s office.