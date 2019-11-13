The Hurricane High School LEO Club was presented a check for $500 by Mayor Scott Edwards from the City of Hurricane, toward their newest project. Carte & Associates also donated $500.
The LEOs are raising funds to purchase two bottle-filling water fountains for Hurricane High School. The water stations will cost roughly $2,100. but will be worth every penny, according to LEO Club President Hattie Sergent.
“The bottle-filling fountains will save thousands of plastic bottles from entering the landfill. We believe they will promote students and staff to use less single-use plastics. We are excited to be halfway to providing this upgrade to our school.”
The bottle-filling stations will also promote healthy hydration and make it easier for students to choose water, rather than high-calorie, sugary drinks.
“Studies show that as many as 75% of Americans are dehydrated on a daily basis. Hopefully this will encourage our students to stay hydrated,” said Angie Turkelson, teacher at Hurricane High School and LEO Club Co-Sponsor.
Many students at the school are excited to have the option to fill bottles from a clean source. The students in Mr. Perry’s Anatomy and Physiology class cultured the bacteria from many sources around the school, including the current water fountains.
Student Jack Coleman explained, “The fountains had way more bacteria than any other source I tested, even the toilet seat and floor.”
The LEO Club was also given generous donations from John M. Clark M.D. Associates PLLC and Jackson Cruickshank, an environmental science student at Hurricane High School. If you or your company would like to donate to the project, call Hurricane High School at 304-562-9851.