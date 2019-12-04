Students from the Hurricane High School LEO Club kicked off their Thanksgiving Break volunteering at Heart + Hand, located at 212 D St. South Charleston.
Not only does Heart + Hand have a fantastic thrift store for the public, but they also offer clothing vouchers to those in need. In addition, they have a food pantry that serves South Charleston and surrounding areas, and provides snack bags to South Charleston High School students in need of extra food over the weekends.
Heart + Hand Community Services Center Putnam County opened Jan. 20, 2015, to assist low-income Putnam County residents with emergency basic needs. They provide utility assistance, process Dollar Energy applications, and coordinate services with other social service agencies and churches. The Putnam office is located at 20 Radwin Drive, Winfield. If you would like more information regarding assistance, call 304-543-8770. Heart + Hand is always welcomes volunteers. If you would like more information on how to help, call 304-342-0029 to learn more.