Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley Executive Director Jennifer Waggener displays the organization’s new library.

Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley — serving Kanawha and Putnam counties — has announced the launch of its new Library by Mail program for area seniors, particularly those who are homebound.

“As a volunteer organization serving our community’s older neighbors, we’re acutely aware that transportation is a significant obstacle impacting quality of life,” said FIAGKV Executive Director Jennifer Waggener in a release. “While we can provide reliable access to medical appointments and groceries, those things are basic needs. Faith in Action is actively working on ways to enhance its transportation options to give our care receivers broader access to the little joys in life: a good haircut, shopping for fun, lunch with a friend.

