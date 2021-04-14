The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE — Putnam County Public Library hosted its first in-person story time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 7.

Hosting the story time at Valley Park allowed participants to remain safely socially distant while enjoying a story and some fun movement.

The outdoor story times will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Valley Park throughout the spring and summer, weather-permitting. Families are encouraged to bring chairs, towels or blankets.

Follow the library’s events and announcements at https://putnam.lib.wv.us/.

