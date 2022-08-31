HUNTINGTON — The 71st edition of The Life Writing Class, conducted by book editor and author John Patrick Grace, will launch Saturday, Sept. 10, on Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon. This Zoom class will run for 10 weeks and may include at least one in-person session for fully vaccinated participants.
Since the Life Writing Class’ inception in 2001, alumni have published about one book on average per class, or 70 books, issued by eight publishers.
Genres possible for the class include autobiography, confessionals, memoirs, short stories, life-based novels, how-to books, travelogues and collections of essays.
Recent books include “Wildcrafting,” stories by retired area principal Jerry L. Hurley, now living in Florida; “Just Up the Street,” stories by former Russell, Kentucky, high school football coach Ivan McGlone; and “A Night in the Woods,” stories by Richard Hartman, of South Charleston, West Virginia.
Classes will offer writing tips, coaching on each project presented, peer feedback and opportunities to share work in progress.
Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He is also the author or co-author of six nonfiction books and editor of more than 40 books, and a regular weekly columnist for The Herald-Dispatch.
Enrollment for the class is $195 or $170 for returning students. For more information or to reserve a place, call 304-617-1292 or email Grace at publishersplace@gmail.com.
