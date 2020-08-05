TEAYS VALLEY — On Feb. 25, prior to the Putnam County Schools’ COVID-19 shutdown, three Scott Teays Lions Club members --Bill Hensley, Tom Owens and Harold Walker — visited the fifth-grade classrooms of five elementary schools and presented a program about the history and code of respect of the American Flag.
At the same time, they told the students about an essay contest they were sponsoring, “What the American Flag Means to Me.”
The winner from each school would receive $100 and a certificate, and the winner and the winner’s parents and teacher would be invited to an awards dinner in May.
Well, then along came COVID-19 and the schools were closed. The Lions thought that that was the end of that.
But some teachers contacted Lion Bill Hensley and asked whether they could move ahead with soliciting essays from their students. He assured them that that would be great as long as they had the minimum 15 participants.
Winners were selected from three schools:
- Reagan Shaffer, Mountain View
- William Vance, Lakeside
- Savannah Priestley, West Teays
Each winner was mailed a $100 check and Hensley visited them at their homes on July 23 to present the certificates.
This could not have happened without the hard work of the teachers: Rebecca Remaley and Mrs. Engle, West Teays; Mary Mendez, Jan Henson and Nichi Alexander, Mountain View; and Jessica Welsh, Lakeside.
Valerie Fowler, principal at West Teays, has been a longtime supporter of this program and even invited the Lions to show the students how to properly fold the flag. Fowler retired at the end of this school year and the Lions wish her much enjoyment during her retirement.