Scott Teays Lions Club awarded a scholarship for Hurricane High sophomore Olivia Noel to attend Youth Leadership Association’s Entrepreneurship at Camp Horseshoe in Tucker County.
Noel was nominated by Lion Jill Sergent, who is also Hurricane High School’s Leo Club advisor. The Leo Club is sponsored by Scott Teays Lions Club.
Noel was a guest speaker at the Monday night Lions Club meeting, along with Hattie Sergent. Both girls described their experiences at camp this past summer. Noel attended Entrepreneurship Camp, where she learned about starting a business, practiced teamwork, and built new friendships. She experienced field trips to local businesses in Thomas and Davis, West Virginia, and a wind farm where she learned about renewable energy.
“It was an experience that really enriched my summer and made me much more adaptable to new surroundings,” said Noel.
Sergent, a senior at Hurricane High, attended YLA’s Leadership Seminar again this summer for the fourth and final year. She was a recipient of the Lions Club scholarship in 2018. The Leadership Camp is designed to take students out of their comfort zone and help them out of their shells. They learn leadership, communication, and teamwork skills.
“It was bittersweet that this year was my last year at Leadership Camp. I have made friends all over the state that I keep in touch with. Camp has helped me grow into a better leader and public speaker. The experience is truly life-changing,” Sergent said.
YLA Camps are offered every summer at Camp Horseshoe, with scholarships often available. Visit https://yla-youthleadership.org/ for more information.