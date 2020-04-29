HURRICANE — On Saturday, April 18, four members of the Scott Teays Lions Club, plus a member’s wife, volunteered to work at the Hurricane Christian Community Cupboard.
In addition to other days, the Cupboard is only open one Saturday each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
“Only eight families were served, but just one would have made it worthwhile,” Lion Bill Hensley wrote in a news release. “The Cupboard was under the direction of John on this particular Saturday. They furnished the volunteers masks and gloves. Because it is a small area, it was difficult keeping 6 feet apart.
“The food was boxed based on the size of the family and carried to their car. A family member opened and closed the back door or trunk and the volunteer placed the box in the vehicle,” Hensley explained.
The Hurricane High School Leo Club was scheduled to work at the Cupboard, but restrictions on school club activities during COVID-19 prevented their presence.
Lions Club president, Larry Frye, when asked about his experience said, “Our motto is WE SERVE and it is especially important during this health crisis that we continue to help those in our communities while we take precautions to keep ourselves safe.”
Lion Steve Biron said, “This was my first time working at the Cupboard and it was a worthwhile experience.”
Lion Jill Sergent said, “I am glad we were able to volunteer at the Community Cupboard. It’s always important to help our neighbors who need it but in this unprecedented time it is more important than ever. I love how the Cupboard is helping anyone who needs it in this time with no questions asked. They understand that these are extenuating circumstances and many more of our friends and neighbors need a helping hand.”
Someone had built new shelves in another part of the Cupboard and during times of little activity, the volunteers stocked the new shelves.