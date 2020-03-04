SCOTT DEPOT — On Tuesday, Feb. 25, three Scott Teays Lions — Bill Hensley, Tom Owens and Harold Walker — spent the day in five Teays Valley area elementary schools. They talked to the fifth-grade students about the history and code of respect of the American flag.
“There is more information to convey than the time allotted allows. The problem is to keep the presentations entertaining enough to maintain the students’ attention,” Lion Bill Hensley said in a news release.
The Lions visited Connor Street, Lakeside, Mountain View, Scott Teays and West Teays (about 300 students total).
Each year the Lions, in conjuction with this program, offer an essay contest to the students. The essay should focus on the theme of “What the American Flag Means to Me.”
A winner will be selected from each school and the winner, the winner’s parents and teacher will be invited to a function in May where the winners will read their essays to those present. Each winner will receive $100 and a framed certificate.