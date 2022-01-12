HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance has announced that Little Caesars will become the new, exclusive presenting sponsor of the 2022 City of Hurricane Crush Run Half Marathon and 5K.
The Crush Run, scheduled for Feb. 5, is in its second year at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane.
“Little Caesars shares many core values with our organization and events, including our No. 1 priority of building community,” said Matt Young, of the MMTA events committee which is responsible for the Crush Run. “We are proud to partner with a company that is committed to improving the lives of the people in our community. And, who doesn’t like a slice or two of pizza after a good workout?”
VDM Management Group, located in Huntington, operates 24 Little Caesars restaurants in the Tri-State area. VDM says it is focused on supporting the creation of vibrant communities and creating new opportunities for their employees and partners.
“We are thrilled to be the new Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 Crush Run,” Sabrina Donahue-Moore, director of Marketing and Community Development of VDM/Little Caesars, said in a news release. “We believe in investing in our community to make it a better place for all of us. The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance and the Crush Run create an amazing opportunity for a variety of health and wellness activities. We want to partner with MMTA to be a part of the amazing work that is happening in this community and promote the many benefits that this trail system offers.”
The inaugural City of Hurricane Crush Run in 2021 drew more than 30 volunteers and 174 runners representing six different states.
“Today’s announcement celebrates a joining of forces to make this event even more impactful to our community,” the trail alliance stated in a news release.
The organizers also celebrate that more than 25 local businesses and organizations have sponsored the 2022 event.
For more information or to register for the race, visit www.meeksmountaintrails.org.
About Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance and the 2022 Crush Run
Meeks Mountain Trails began in November 2018 with a mission to build and sustain a network of trails for the health and well-being of the community and create additional opportunities for economic growth. Currently, Meeks Mountain has more than 20 miles of trails accessible to runners, hikers, walkers, and mountain bikers with plans to build at least 26 more miles of trails.
The City of Hurricane Crush Run was established in 2021 to provide a unique outdoor event in the Hurricane area. It includes a half-marathon, 5K, and a kids’ fun run. Learn more at www.meeksmountaintrails.org.