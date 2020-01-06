Of all the modern classics that I have read, Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” has always remained on my “Gonna Read” list. I can’t honestly tell you whether I’ve even seen the 1933 masterpiece starring a young Katharine Hepburn.
Nonetheless, director/writer Greta Gerwig (“Nights and Weekends”) has given me the chance to envision the novel, in modern cinematic form. And I thank her.
This movie is wonderful in a lot of ways, most notably in the amazing scenery and period costumes. I visually enjoyed watching a Civil War era movie that showed the urban surroundings and lifestyles of “those we leave behind.”
We have seen many a movie depicting the scorched earth policy of Sherman in Atlanta, and many lesser locales of the Deep South, but hardly ever have we watched the Yankee households and peoples.
Another “attagirl” to Gerwig for a keeping in check a movie that had the potential to be of epic length. “Little Women” timed in at a little less than two-and-a-quarter hours. Which rates a big plus from an old man with a weak bladder!
The actors portraying these people were all wonderful, especially Saoirse Ronan (“Hanna,” “The Lovely Bones,” “Atonement”) as Jo March. While not caring for this young lady as much as rest of the movie goers in “Lady Bird,” I loved her in “Hanna” and “The Lovely Bones.”
In “Little Women,” she embodies the modern young woman of the era (which is the whole point of the novel and movie) and although through clips and maybe a childhood showing, I feel Kate Hepburn may have done it better, Ronan was fantastic.
The other three young ladies also did very well, with veteran actress Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” franchise, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Beauty and the Beast”) leading the way as Meg March, as well as Florence Pugh (“Mid Sommar,” “The Commuter,” “The Little Drummer Girl”) as Amy March and Eliza Scanlen (“Sharp Objects,” “Baby Teeth,” “Far & Away”) as Beth March, also giving great performances.
Representing the younger males, we have Timothee Chalamet (“Homeland,” “Interstellar,” “Lady Bird”) as Laurie and Louis Garrel (“A Faithful Man,” “Two Friends,” “Jealousy”) as Friedrich Bhaer. Both were nicely done, especially Chalamet, although in Garrel’s defense, he had very limited stage time.
The older players were very well represented by veteran performers including Laura Dern (“Jurassic Park,” “Rambling Rose,” “October Sky”) as Marmee March and Meryl Streep (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Out of Africa”) as Aunt March.
This list also includes a nice (but all too short) performance by Chris Cooper (“A Time to Kill,” “American Beauty,” “October Sky”) as Mr. Laurence.
“Little Women” is probably one of the best movies I have seen of 2019, if not the best.
Based on a classic novel, remade from a classic movie, using an excellent cast, with wonderful scenery, dialogue and directing, why not just have EVERYONE go see it, and enjoy movie going as it was meant to be?
On a large screen, with no commercials, no lighted devices and without eating an entire meal while watching.
