Courtesy of Joe Stevens
NITRO, W.Va. - The city of Nitro was selected by artist and South Charleston Middle School art teacher, Jenna Reed Hill, for the third installment on her series of locality prints in the Kanawha Valley. Hill created this series to pay homage to the small cities that a lot of residents call home in the region.
The city of Nitro print will be unveiled during the city's annual Boomtown Days celebration, Saturday, Sept. 14. The Kanawha Valley artist will be on hand to describe the print and answer any questions about the design.
"The various structures and scenes in the Nitro print are extremely unique and does a great job of telling the city's history through art," Mayor Dave Casebolt said.
Hill has already produced prints for St. Albans and South Charleston and will be producing one of Charleston after the sale of the Nitro prints. The Nitro series will have only 100 available for sale, nearly half have already been presold.
During the event, Mayor Casebolt and Kim Reed, Executive Director of the Nitro Development Authority will be presenting framed prints to ten businesses that have been operating in the city for over five-decades.
The limited-edition print will be available for sale at Boomtown Days and afterwards (while supplies last), at Nitro City Hall and the Nitro Development Authority/CVB office. The cost of a print is $45 at the event.