In their duet titled “A Bad Goodbye,” Clint Black and Wynonna Judd sing: “Goodbye / There’s no good when you’re the one / whose goodbye you swore would never come/ and in my goodbye you’re finding none.”
Like Black and Judd, Hurricane resident Jack Runion is a talented singer. And a writer, who has written a book all about bad goodbyes. But unlike the country hit, his book is not about two lovers struggling to break up because they still have feelings for one another.
Runion’s book, "A Bad Goodbye: Living Beyond the Grief of Suicide," is about a far more sober topic: suicide.
First published in 2012, "A Bad Goodbye" has been through two revisions and it was just re-released in an expanded third edition in December 2019.
In it, Runion, a Marshall University graduate and social studies/Spanish teacher of 17 years, describes his own experience as a survivor of suicide loss.
“I lost my dad, Dan Runion, to suicide on Jan. 19, 2008. Prior to that day, I had never considered the family members left behind in the wake of a suicide and what they are left to endure. I would hear of someone dying by suicide and I would think 'Oh, that's horrible' and go about my day, never thinking about those who were affected by that suicide.”
About those who were forced to say a bad goodbye.
Runion’s own bad goodbye spurred him to become an activist of sorts, though. To work with families who had experienced similar tragedies and to prevent it from happening to others.
He became informed. He wrote books. He volunteered. He shared his story with others.
In addition to A Bad Goodbye, Runion also published a semi-biographical children's book in 2018 titled "After 'While, Crocodile: Losing Grandpa, Sammy's Story," which addresses the many questions that young people have when experiencing the loss of someone close to them for the first time.
Runion’s passion to help suicide loss survivors also led him to volunteer.
In early 2018, he was welcomed onto the board of the West Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
“The AFSP is an incredible organization that is leading the way in research, awareness/prevention, and education across the country. Our national public policy team has been heavily involved in trying to get the three-digit suicide lifeline number, as well as other mental health legislation, introduced in most states.”
Runion also became coordinator of Survivors of Suicide Loss Support within the chapter. He co-facilitates a monthly survivors of suicide loss support group in Huntington. With his wife Susan, he co-coordinates an Out of the Darkness Community Walk for Suicide Prevention in Huntington.
“The main source of funding for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is our Campus Walks and Out of the Darkness Community Walks for Suicide Prevention. Last year, these walks raised over $25 million nationwide, which is being used for research and education for our Project 2025 campaign. The goal of Project 2025 is to reduce the number of suicides 20% by 2025.”
As Runion worked alongside others who had been impacted by suicide in various ways, he learned some surprising truths.
“I guess the greatest realization I've had is that there is no one single type of person who completes suicide. Suicide isn't a respecter of persons, if you will. Yes, we can look at the demographics and see which age group is dying by suicide more than another. But people of all ages are dying by suicide, people of all races are dying by suicide, people of all socioeconomic backgrounds are dying by suicide. There are so many factors that can lead a person to feel that suicide is their only answer.”
He was also shocked to learn that about 90% of suicides can be prevented. That motivated him to continue to write, to volunteer, to share his story.
“I have had people contact me after reading my book to tell me that they had been having thoughts of suicide and that once they read about the grief and heartache it caused for the family left behind, it was a reality check for them. They realized that suicide was not something they really wanted to do.”
Runion adds, “It is always humbling to think that God is using something I've written.”
Despite the positive impact he has made, Runion insists that there is still work to be done.
“The hardest part for me is hearing of new suicides. Each time it's like a punch in the gut that reminds me and all the others in this fight that our work isn't done. The 2018 figures were just released. In 2018, West Virginia lost 403 people to suicide. That's 403 fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, husbands, wives, friends...403 fellow West Virginians.”
So Runion continues his work and invites others to join him. Join him in sharing with others about suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and funding research.
Join him in walking.
“Here in West Virginia, we will be having nine walks this fall. We also have our second annual Hike for Hope at Seneca Rocks on Saturday, May 30, assuming COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by then.”
Join him in training to help others.
“Trainings are offered throughout the year to help people to know signs to look for in those around them who might be struggling. These trainings are paid for by walk dollars.”
Even for those who do not join him in one of these ways, Runion says there are things that all of us can do to help prevent suicides.
“As friends and family members, be aware of those around you. If you notice changes in someone, don't be afraid to ask them if they're considering suicide. Asking someone if they've considered suicide does not increase their chance of completing suicide.”
Runion, who intentionally uses the phrase “complete suicide” instead of “commit suicide” because of the negative connotations of the word “commit,” adds: “Just think about what you would want someone to do for you, if that was you.”
To anyone who feel like the world is overwhelming to the point that suicide begins to cross his or her mind, Runion urges action.
“If you have thoughts of suicide, reach out to someone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-237-TALK) or text HOME to 741741. Go to a friend and start an honest conversation with them. And don't be afraid to say the word ‘suicide.’ Saying the word ‘suicide’ helps take away some of its misplaced power.”
Unfortunately for Runion, the word suicide has become a part of his vocabulary since Jan. 19, 2008. The day he had to say a bad goodbye.
He urges others not to dismiss suicide as something that will never impact their lives.
“Suicide can no longer remain this taboo topic. We can no longer go around thinking 'it won't happen in my family.' Help IS out there, and there is no shame in asking for help for your mental health.”
For more information on how you can volunteer or participate in suicide prevention walks, go to www.afsp.org. Jack Runion’s books "A Bad Goodbye: Living Beyond the Grief of Suicide" and "After 'While, Crocodile: Losing Grandpa, Sammy's Story" are available through www.healthylifepress.com and Amazon.