CHARLESTON — Ben Barkey of Putnam County has been named one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.
He was selected by local county leaders for his hard work and dedication to the Democratic Party in Putnam County.
Barkey and honorees from other counties received tribute from Democrats assembled at the recent Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner Celebration in Charleston on Nov. 15. This year’s keynote speaker was U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT).
Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 34th Annual Awards Ceremony, said the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts.
“Our goal is to recognize these special people who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said in a news release.
Joining U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III and Coria in acknowledging the accomplishments of the honoree were State Treasurer John Perdue and State Executive Committee Chair Belinda Biafore.
Barkey was honored with special recognition and presentations by party officials.
“The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every individual in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people are the truly effective party workers,” Coria said.