WAYNE — For husband-and-wife duo Park and Lacy Ferguson, farming runs in the family.
“This property was my grandpa’s mom’s family property,” Park Ferguson said of the 600 acres of rolling hills nestled in Wayne County, Elmcrest Farm. “The original Ferguson homestead was a Revolutionary War land grant. The earlier settlers were given these huge tracts of land, 800,000-acre tracts, and a lot of families over the years have had a lot of kids and it’s been subdivided generation after generation, but this farm was preserved.”
Park Ferguson grew up on Elmcrest Farm, which was established in 1965, and Lacy Ferguson grew up in a similar farm setting in Lincoln County.
“We both grew up on farms. Our families are very similar,” Park Ferguson said. “But growing up, we were disinterested, really.”
And people in the region concurred.
In 2008, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dubbed Huntington the most obese city in America — but local farmers, like Park and Lacy Ferguson, have helped change that.
“A decade ago, I had graduated from Marshall, and I remember Jamie Oliver came to Huntington and really put us in the public eye,” Lacy Ferguson said. “We had no local food structure that I was aware of, and I was a health-conscious young college student.”
Lacy Ferguson soon left the Tri-State to complete a graduate program in southern California, and was weary about returning home to West Virginia after she completed her studies.
“I was doing an internship at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., and a friend of mine who is pretty well known in Huntington was there visiting, and I was telling her, ‘Washington, D.C., is so cool. Everybody here is motivated and passionate and wants to do stuff,’ and she said, ‘Lacy, do you know why? Because the people who are from here stay here to make it that way,’” she said. “And so that really hit home for me, and I was like, ‘OK, that’s it. I’m going home.’ I moved back the day after graduation.”
Soon after she returned, she met Park Ferguson, and the two found themselves enthralled in the new local food industry that was dismal at best just years before.
“I moved back and The Wild Ramp had just established itself in Heritage Station, and slowly they grew and needed more space,” she said. “I feel like The Wild Ramp is a really good example of the realm of local food that has happened around it.”
The Wild Ramp is a nonprofit organization located in Central City in Huntington that provides a space for local farmers and producers to sell their products — 80% of each sale goes back to its producers.
“Beyond that, farm-to-table was never a real concept; we had one farmers market, and you fast-forward six or seven years — you had the Barboursville Farmers Market pop up, the Hurricane Farmers Market, Pullman Square, and now they’re just all over. It’s exploded in the last five to 10 years, and it’s given outlets to people who grow stuff to try and turn their backyard operation into a sustainable income.”
Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective, a collaborative initiative of farmers, businesses and organizations across the state, is also working to get fresh food in the hands of consumers while supporting local growers.
For Adam Hudson, director of Refresh Appalachia, a social enterprise of Coalfield Development and leading partner in the movement, Turnrow is the kind of program that will hopefully bring agriculture back to the forefront of West Virginia lifestyle.
“Everybody kind of services their area in their region and brings different resources to the table overall. It’s to cut costs to organizations, and the work we are doing is the idea of working together like that,” he said of the individual food hubs that existed previously.
The program works with about 75 farmers to create collaborative hubs throughout the region, delivering produce and local food to buyers at various pickup locations.
“We’re not working in silos. We’re not working separately or competing with each other. We’re trying to work collaboratively together to build up the food system because we know it’s going to take that big of a lift, all of us working together, to really get it to the point that we want it to be at,” he said.
Refresh Appalachia itself was founded in 2015 in the aftermath of the decline of coal to provide displaced workers and “agripreneurs” a chance to break into the market, primarily in Mingo, Lincoln and Wayne counties.
In the beginning, Hudson said, the program struggled with job placement and demand, and he once feared that the organization was training farmers who would graduate and not have any markets to sell into — but now, things have changed.
“Now, we need more production,” Hudson said. “We have more demand than we do production.”
Turnrow was officially established in 2018, and progress can be seen through its success as well.
“Just looking at Turnrow’s sale perspective, in the years that we’ve operated, we’ve brought in half a million dollars in sales,” Hudson said. “That’s pretty significant when you look at the markets and amount of produce we’re actually moving. Looking at those numbers, it’s impressive, but also seeing a farmer go from making $1,000 to even $5,000, that’s huge, and the hope is they grow from there, so they can maybe only work part time with another job.
“We’re on track. It’s just a slow process.”
About the time that Refresh Appalachia was planting its roots in the industry, Park and Lacy Ferguson decided to turn the longtime Elmcrest Farm into a business.
“We started our business in the summer of 2016,” Park Ferguson said. “We had done a garden the year before, but were incorporated then, and didn’t have a clue what we were really doing or a specific direction. We tried to grow probably 40 different crops in the garden, and probably 35 completely failed.”
It’s a dilemma that many new farmers face — where to begin.
“Each crop can take a lifetime to master to know what soil needs and what type of pests you might encounter, all that, so we did that and hit a couple farmers markets and just sold what we had,” Park Ferguson said. “And during that year we figured out what worked and what didn’t and got a more specific direction.”
While Park and Lacy Ferguson’s journey was born in uncertainty, the farming community is close-knit, especially in southern West Virginia, and help they received from neighboring farmers as well as Park Ferguson’s father, Jamie, assisted in their success over time.
“We’re just so fortunate to have this land in our family; we have tractors and equipment and there are old-timers all around with a ton of knowledge,” Park Ferguson said. “We’re here and had such a head start and such a support system, it’s like it would be a shame not to do this.”
Lacy Ferguson said her father and Pat Fluty of Fluty Family Farm in Dunlow, West Virginia, have been inspirations to the couple as well.
In the small (but growing) local food industry, bystanders may picture stiff competition, but in fact, the Fergusons said building relationships with other farmers is the key to success in the business.
“Everyone has got to work together, even if it’s not on the same piece of land, just finding ways their businesses complement each other,” Park Ferguson said. “Maybe one does production, the other does some kind of processing, or maybe the older people lease a piece of land to a young person; I think as we grow this local food system, all those relationships are really the key.
“I know the market is there. The market for what we produce and what other people are producing, it’s there. We really don’t have trouble selling stuff — you may have to figure out what that looks like for you based on your scale and your time, availability, things like that, but there is definitely a huge interest in local food, and our target market is primarily health-conscious people,” he said.
Elmcrest Farm specializes in meats like pasture-raised poultry and grass-finished beef, eggs, bone broth, seasoned and herb salts in collaboration with J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Charleston, as well as teas, medicinal tincture and mushrooms.
Elmcrest products are sold through The Wild Ramp, as well as Turnrow and local restaurants, and their shelf-stable products like seasoned salts and herbs are available at local stores like The Red Caboose in Heritage Station and as far as gift shops in the panhandles of the state.
But according to Lacy Ferguson, their ideal method of sale is through direct buys.
“Our ideal and most common scenario is people come to the farm and buy directly from us. That’s what I encourage any farm that I work with to try and do also, and that’s a hyper-local food system, beyond local,” she said. “You are direct to the consumer and the consumer comes to you.”
Lacy Ferguson said she and Park Ferguson use what they grow, first and foremost, to feed themselves, and hope that having customers see the farm and all it has to offer will encourage them to begin growing their own food, too.
“Half of our mission is encouraging people to raise their own food, to be self-sufficient and food sovereign,” Lacy Ferguson said. “So, just as much as we like to sell our products, we like to encourage other people to understand and learn like we had to how to grow your own.”
Park Ferguson said many people are unaware of the financial benefits to producing food.
“We have a farm, but we try to grow farms, too. It’s a community, and everybody lends a hand to one another, but a huge thing that is overlooked from a personal finance point is the money you can save producing your own food,” he said. “Even if you just raise produce and you don’t raise meat, you can trade produce for meat with another producer.
“The average family spends around $11,000 a year on food, last I saw, and I think it is way more than that, but think — you may only be able to make a few thousand dollars off a homestead production, but if you’re able to save $11,000 in one year, you might be able to buy a farm truck or a tractor, so with your savings you can actually grow your business. You don’t have to just be all profit, all the time. If you just eat your own production, you’re going to accumulate wealth.”
Overall, Park and Lacy Ferguson said their long-term goal is to bring awareness to the growing industry and hopefully help others find their passion in the state, a mission their young son, Luke, helped open their eyes to.
“Bigger picture, we didn’t stay here or move back here just for ourselves. We enjoy this lifestyle, but the big picture is our community, especially now that we have a little one that is going to grow up in this community,” Lacy Ferguson said. “Our vision is that this farm or business is big enough that we can buy product from local farmers that we have helped to grow and turn that product into a value-added commodity that we can sell to other hungry people in the Tri-State, so community-building is a big part of our future.”
West Virginia currently boasts over 21,000 farms, with 95% of those being family-owned — the highest number in the United States — nearly 100 farmers markets and over $800 million in economic impact each year.
As for Huntington, the city’s obesity rate dropped almost 15 percentage points in a decade, with residents and local growers continuing the fight to make fresh, healthy food more accessible.
“It’s proven that local food is better for you, and if it’s better for you, it’s also better for your community,” Hudson said.
With so much positive momentum in the state, Hudson said he looks to see Appalachia become a home and hope for farmers in the future.
“I could envision, if we stay on track and have this support and people work together, Appalachia could be a hub for farmers,” he said. “It’ll be that place that other areas in the United States and around the world will think, ‘Look what they did there.’
“And I think there have been some projects out there that have not worked out, and people have seen that and it left a bad taste in their mouth. It’s acknowledging that most success that’s worth it doesn’t come easy, it doesn’t come without its challenges, it doesn’t come without its failures, but if everyone is willing to stick it out and work together and press through those challenges and mistakes, the end result will be much better than if they had stopped at that point,” he continued.
For Park and Lacy Ferguson, there are other aspects to the industry that continue evolving and bringing interest to the local food system.
“We can do catering and events, farm-to-table dinners, workshops, farm tours, wellness events and even weddings,” Park Ferguson said.
Elmcrest Farm recently installed a commercial kitchen in order to accommodate larger numbers of guests and consumers, and also hosts a trail run each January to bring newcomers to the property.
And for those who might think having their own farm is out of reach, the Fergusons disagree.
“When we started, we knew nothing, and in just a few years, we’ve learned how to take care of all these animals, take care of all these crops, build stuff; we’ve learned how to do electrical wiring, business structure, business planning, accounting,” Park Ferguson said. “It just shows you that if you are interested and you just dive in head first, you’re going to get there.”