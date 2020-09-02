CHARLESTON — Five area fire departments are among a total of 30 statewide to receive grants from West Virginia American Water’s Firefighting Support program.
This year, the company will provide more than $28,000 in financial assistance to 30 fire departments and emergency management agencies located within the company’s service area.
“Now more than ever, our local fire departments need funding for community protection and emergency response efforts across West Virginia,” Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said in a news release. “We’re honored to continue this program with a record number of recipients in 2020.
We stand in support of the selfless first responders who keep our customers, employees and families safe every day.”
Since 2013, West Virginia American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant has provided 83 fire departments and emergency management agencies more than $65,000 for emergency and safety related items.
This year’s program will donate more than $28,000 to 30 organizations across the state.
The program covers a variety of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities to support community fire protection. A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process.
The local organizations that were selected are:
- Institute Volunteer Fire Department ($938) for the purchase of hand tools and harnesses for rescue missions
- Nitro Fire Department ($900) for the purchase of scuba dive tanks for underwater rescues
- Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department ($828) for the purchase of emergency personnel pagers
- Culloden Volunteer Fire Department ($930) for the purchase of firefighting gloves
- Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of cooling vests and a misting fan
For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.