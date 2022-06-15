SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Members of four local fire departments recently were awarded for going above and beyond expectations during a rescue effort following a vehicle accident on the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge.
On May 5, Nitro Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on the bridge along Interstate 64. When they arrived, the units were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle. A short time later, they received word that someone, who was later identified as the driver, had made her way on to the catwalk under the bridge and refused to leave the area. Teays Valley Fire Department, St. Albans Fire Department and Institute Fire and Rescue were then called in to provide mutual aid to rescue the person from the catwalk.
The four departments constructed a rope system from the bridge, with support on land and in the water, while Putnam County Sheriff Deputy James Chandler and Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming, Capt. Clark Greene, Lt. Tim Jarrell and Patrolman Joe Farry assisted the firefighters in their efforts.
Together they were able to gain access to and develop a rapport with the driver, enabling them to successfully complete the rescue.
In recognition for their quick decision making, selflessness, determination and camaraderie, Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes, Teays Valley Fire Chief John Smoot, St. Albans Fire Chief Lance Carney and Institute Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Moyers are awarding Unit Citations to the firefighters and first responders who performed above and beyond normal expectations while responding to this incident.
Members of the four fire departments encountered several challenges while conducting the rescue operation, the chiefs said, and all involved performed above and beyond expectations.
Those awarded are:
Nitro Fire Department — Lt. Ron Harvey; Firefighter Chase Petry; Probationary Firefighter Russell Miller; Firefighter Jacob Hernandez
St. Albans Fire Department — Capt. Brian Sharp; Firefighter Sean Lowe; Firefighter Chris Howell
Institute Fire & Rescue — Deputy Chief C.J. Scalf; Capt. Ben Tissenbaum
Teays Valley Fire Department — Firefighter Dalton Moyers; Firefighter Jaden Long; Paramedic Danitta Ward; Firefighter/EMT Jacob Elswick; Firefighter/EMT Brian Ash; Firefighter/Paramedic Brad Richardson; Firefighter Andrew Kirby; Firefighter/EMT Wes Amores.
